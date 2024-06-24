'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf of CNN'

During an interview on CNN today, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was pointing out past comments from Jake Tapper, who will be one of Thursday night's debate moderators, and host Kasie Hunt didn't want to hear any of it, so the segment was brought to a stop:

CNN: our hosts can lie about Donald Trump being a Russian asset, or a thousand other lies, but if you state what we've said, we will immediately remove you from the program.



Democrat media at its finest. https://t.co/HqNBFWQAX0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2024

Others in the media have been trying to help circle the "journalism" wagons around CNN and Hunt.

Politico Playbook was spotted as being among those running cover for CNN's hackery:

I also noticed that the Playbook PM edition is also providing cover for CNN/Kasie Hunt when it comes to that exchange with @kleavittnh… pic.twitter.com/aC6lgUN12j — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 24, 2024

"Laughable propaganda" detected!

Politico running laughable propaganda on behalf of CNN https://t.co/DXHhbFu9YI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 24, 2024

Politico said bias allegations about Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are "baseless"? Yep, that's what they said:

Step two: Lower expectations for Trump by accusing CNN, the network hosting the debate, of bias — which, let’s be real, is a way of trying to lay blame at the moderators’ feet if Trump doesn’t perform well. (If we win, it’s an upset; if we lose, the game was rigged.) That’s precisely what we saw this morning, when Trump campaign spox KAROLINE LEAVITT got into a heated exchange with CNN’s KASIE HUNT after baselessly alleging that debate moderators DANA BASH and JAKE TAPPER are “biased,” and saying that Trump is “knowingly going into a hostile environment.”

Now that's funny! But these hacks know their previous commments don't just disappear into the ether, right?

They don’t realize there are tapes? — Don Redman (@DonRedman5) June 24, 2024

Follow this thread for a thorough debunking of Politico's hackery:

REVIEW: Jake Tapper has always been a far-left partisan.



1) In August 2020, Tapper asks fellow liberal Democrat Charlie Dent, "Is it possible the Republican Party is now the party of deranged bigots?" pic.twitter.com/33ZKZODt5K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2024

Enjoy the debate!

Speaking of that, we'll be live blogging the event Thursday evening, so if you can please join us.

