Kelley Paul Has a Flashback Reminder for CNN Host Troubled by Trump Spox's 'Attack' on Jake Tapper

As we told you earlier, during an interview, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt after she got too honest about past comments from Hunt's colleague (and moderator of the upcoming debate) Jake Tapper. The CNN anchor has a history of comparing Trump to Hitler, and Hunt didn't want that point made:

When Leavitt tried to speak up and note that she was “stating facts that your colleagues have said in the past,” Hunt repeatedly drowned her out. “Ma’am, we’re going to stop right there if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues,” Hunt said. “I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who you work for.” “I’m sorry guys … Karoline thank you very much for your time. You’re welcome to come back at any time,” Hunt suddenly declared.

Kelley Paul, wife of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, found Hunt's hyperventilating about what constitutes an attack to be ironic:

.@kasie celebrated actual violence against Rand Paul on air. She described his assault and injuries as her “favorite story.” Now she hysterically calls legitimate criticism of Jake Tapper “an attack.” https://t.co/EOjTBRpbfO — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) June 24, 2024

Isn't it strange how that all works?

Because Hunt doesn't lean to the Right in the least. Her Twitter/X banner banner pic makes that fairly clear:

"Journalism"!