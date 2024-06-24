Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes...
Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD a...
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark...
You DON'T Hate the Media Enough --> DBag Reporter Uses FAKE KKK Pic...
And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting...
'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is...
Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's...
Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR...
Clay Travis Drops Kasie Hunt With RECEIPTS Showing Jake Tapper (and Dana Bash)...
'Too Many White People': Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for New...
Here's Another Indicator Biden's 'Convicted Felon' Line of Attack Is Working Out Great...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Attempts Defending Her TANTRUM During Trump Spokeswoman Interview, Makes...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Melts DOWN, Cuts Trump Spokeswoman Off for Getting TOO HONEST...
'Speaking of Crowd Sizes...': AOC's Bronx Rally Performance Hits 'a New Level of...

Kelley Paul Has a Flashback Reminder for CNN Host Troubled by Trump Spox's 'Attack' on Jake Tapper

Doug P.  |  2:00 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File

As we told you earlier, during an interview, CNN's Kasie Hunt cut off Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt after she got too honest about past comments from Hunt's colleague (and moderator of the upcoming debate) Jake Tapper. The CNN anchor has a history of comparing Trump to Hitler, and Hunt didn't want that point made:

Advertisement

When Leavitt tried to speak up and note that she was “stating facts that your colleagues have said in the past,” Hunt repeatedly drowned her out.

“Ma’am, we’re going to stop right there if you’re going to keep attacking my colleagues,” Hunt said. “I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, who you work for.”

“I’m sorry guys … Karoline thank you very much for your time. You’re welcome to come back at any time,” Hunt suddenly declared.

Here's how that played out:

Kelley Paul, wife of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, found Hunt's hyperventilating about what constitutes an attack to be ironic: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Isn't it strange how that all works?

Because Hunt doesn't lean to the Right in the least. Her Twitter/X banner banner pic makes that fairly clear:

"Journalism"!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face
Sam J.
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL
Sam J.
And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting Her Mic Off During Interview
Sam J.
'Too Many White People': Things Just Got a WHOLE Lot Worse for New Biden Official, Tyler Cherry (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement