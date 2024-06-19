WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery

As we told you earlier, CBS News is among the many media outlets helping the White House push the "cheap fakes" narrative when it comes to videos showing some of President Biden's more feeble moments which are happening more often every week.

Advertisement

CBS News was all over it today:

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"?



CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/VgJwBEVc20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

Then, something funny happened.

After being ratioed into the sun, CBS News announced this:

An earlier post was removed as it included the wrong version of a video. This version has been updated to include the correct clip and label on the edited video. — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

LOL!

Shorter CBS News:

We had to remove our video because it was too obvious that we were lying to you. https://t.co/OlTgUP58bQ — Karl Crary (@Crary76) June 19, 2024

"Journalism" can be rough when your real job is trying to keep the misrepresentations straight!

What CBS means by "wrong version of a video" is the one that showed you what they said didn't exist. https://t.co/4M4124nh76 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2024

CBS plays a clip of Biden wandering off, tells you not to believe the narrative that he wandered off, then deleted that video of him wandering off... and these are the people telling you the clips are all taken out of context. Simply incredible. https://t.co/lox7VZHVXg pic.twitter.com/7SZlE4brZk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2024

CBS news edited the unaltered video to prove Republicans were editing videos https://t.co/2jdf2MMsFO — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) June 19, 2024

The media's starting to push so many false narratives they're losing track of them.

Hilarious because the whole story was about how other news outlets are unreliable because they're not joining the White House disinformation campaign that videos showing Biden freezing up are "cheapfakes." https://t.co/b99fV0vgen — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 19, 2024

The media's covering themselves in the same glory as when they helped the Bidens dismiss Hunter's laptop as a Russian disinformation campaign.

But then they confuse themselves https://t.co/xAiazAqeVr — Politisite (@Politisite) June 19, 2024

It seems like the media's life could be so much easier and less complicated if they would just be objective and honest, but that's never going to happen.

Tell us more about “cheap fakes” @WhiteHouse @PressSec.



The media are the biggest cheap fakes of them all. https://t.co/QUmHIkEFeK — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 19, 2024

You really cant hate the media enough. These people are clowns😂👇🏼 https://t.co/7griTBmI8z — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

CBS news edited the unaltered video to prove Republicans were editing videos https://t.co/2jdf2MMsFO — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) June 19, 2024

Maybe we should run this by "the experts" first since they have such a great track record:

For me to believe the new clip is correct, I’d like a letter signed by 51 journalism professors supporting that claim. — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) June 19, 2024

We know the media and Dem definition of "cheap fake," but to close it out here's the actual definition:

Bingo!