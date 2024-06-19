WHOOPS! CBS News Explains Why 'Wrong Version of a Video' Was Removed From Biden 'Cheap Fake' Hackery

This Is Fine: John Stossel Shares MAJOR Wake Up Call on How Much...
Doug P.  |  5:45 PM on June 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, CBS News is among the many media outlets helping the White House push the "cheap fakes" narrative when it comes to videos showing some of President Biden's more feeble moments which are happening more often every week.

CBS News was all over it today:

Then, something funny happened.

After being ratioed into the sun, CBS News announced this:

LOL!

Shorter CBS News:

"Journalism" can be rough when your real job is trying to keep the misrepresentations straight!

The media's starting to push so many false narratives they're losing track of them.

The media's covering themselves in the same glory as when they helped the Bidens dismiss Hunter's laptop as a Russian disinformation campaign.

It seems like the media's life could be so much easier and less complicated if they would just be objective and honest, but that's never going to happen.

Maybe we should run this by "the experts" first since they have such a great track record:

We know the media and Dem definition of "cheap fake," but to close it out here's the actual definition:

Bingo!

