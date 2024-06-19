Ratio Alert! CBS News Examines 'Simpler Version of Deepfakes' (i.e. Actual Videos of Biden)

The media has received the White House memo and there's now an "all hands on deck" emergency that has the nation's DNC stenographers poorly disguised as "journalists" rushing in to do their thing.

CNN, the cable net hosting the Biden/Trump debate next week, is doing their part:

Two Bidens: Some of us are watching long, complete speeches by the president. Others just watching short, out of context clips on social media. Two audiences are seeing two very different reflections. pic.twitter.com/fg8Sle9qpK — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 19, 2024

Imagine how hard CNN's moderators will be working next Thursday to help prop Biden up.

CBS News also got the memo and has a story that sounds like it was written by Karine Jean-Pierre (maybe it was). "Cheap fakes" is the excuse the White House is making for videos of Biden being feeble, and the MSM picked up on it quickly:

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"? CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/o7mHw9U3s4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2024

Democrats say "jump" and CBS News (and many others) respond "how high?" Then exceed all expectations, even though their post is getting ratioed into the sun.

This is a new low, even for you. Orwellian. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2024

Every time you think the media hit rock bottom, they manage to find a way to keep digging.

Have you noticed they never point out what exactly has been "misleading"?

They were not, in fact, misleading — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 19, 2024

The media asks you not to believe what you're seeing with your own eyes but would appreciate it if you believe all of their "sources say" claims about Trump.

There was no misleading video, you contemptible hacks. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 18, 2024

They still, still, can't say what is misleading or fake about any of these. They just assert they are fake and move on. https://t.co/JvIyyIRoH2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2024

"Don't believe your lying eyes, believe the lying media."

Perfect feedback loop. Media claims without proof that Biden video deceptively edited, WH issues talking point (“cheap fakes”), media validates cheap fake language by devoting a portion of evening news to it EVEN THOUGH none of the editing techniques they mentioned were used. https://t.co/YCwWe9lxYG — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) June 18, 2024

"Journalism," CBS News-style. Orwell called it:

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”



George Orwell, 1984 https://t.co/pxoE02V2wV — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 19, 2024

It couldn't possibly get more "1984" than where we are right now.