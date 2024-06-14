'Ouch'! NY Post Cover About Biden at the G7 Is Just Brutal

Once again, the sharp as a tack Biden that we're told exists behind the scenes was nowhere to be found in front of the scenes at the G7 summit, where other world leaders seem to be taking turns keeping the U.S. president on track:

😂G7 leaders have to work as a team to make sure Biden doesn't get lost. pic.twitter.com/3hB6fTv2IC — Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) June 13, 2024

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Team Biden's lucky so much of the media will not be interested in showing clips like those.

I'll take-footage-you-won't-see-on-ABC-CBS-NBC nightly national newscasts tonight.



Seriously, how can this go on? The deterioration has seemingly accelerated in the past few weeks. https://t.co/TwOupM0weI — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 13, 2024

CNN will have to put a bell around Biden's neck in case he wanders away during the debate later this month.

The New York Post's summary of Biden's G7 stop so far won't exactly make the White House thrilled, especially coming from the outlet that first had the laptop story the Dems/media/Big Tech worked so hard to censor:

Today's cover: Biden wanders away at G7 summit before being pulled back by Italian PM https://t.co/7x25op0b2E pic.twitter.com/onVysLvVqv — New York Post (@nypost) June 14, 2024

There's only one word for it:

Ouch. — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) June 14, 2024

And that's the one!

Like the democrats and their state-run media outlets often say: "The world is watching."



They're not wrong. pic.twitter.com/G2jK6to7MU — Dave (@davespace_) June 14, 2024

Italy's Prime Minister and others seem to have a second job this week service as Visiting Angels caregivers:

All is well!

***

