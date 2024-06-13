Biden Wishes Reporters Would ‘Play by the Rules’ When Asking Questions

President Joe Biden already embarrassed America once Thursday at the G7 summit in Italy by aimlessly wandering off from the group before being led back by Italy's prime minister. We're certain the AP and Washington Post are already preparing stories about the deceptive editing to mislead people into thinking Biden looks old and frail.

Biden later held a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy where he announced a $50 billion loan to Ukraine from the Group of Seven. Seeing as it was a press conference, a member of the press asked a question about what the U.S. and other nations could do to drive Israel and Hamas toward a peace deal. Biden scolded the reporter for not playing by the rules; this was a very important press conference about Urkaine, not Gaza.

Journalist asks a question that's not on Biden's queue card.



Biden: I wish you guys would play by the rules a little bit pic.twitter.com/ZsvI3S9RQA — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 13, 2024

Biden holds a VERY RARE, highly scripted "press conference" — then scolds the press for asking him a question: "I wish you guys would play by the rules a little bit"



ATTACK ON THE FREE PRESS! DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS! DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/RX6RRA0h9S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

"Attack on the free press" is right … when is the media going to collectively express its concern over Biden's berating a reporter for doing his job? This is not the first time that Biden has snapped at a reporter for asking a "lousy" question; remember when Fox News' Peter Doocy asked him about his new granddaughter that he refused to acknowledge?

The rules of only asking the questions he can read off his flash cards or the teleprompter. — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) June 13, 2024

Nothing is more important than Ukraine, according to Biden. Once Vladimir Putin conquers Ukraine, he's going to move on European NATO members, apparently, drawing the U.S. into a world war.

Translation: wish you would stick to the questions my aides approved of before this presser… — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 13, 2024

The rules! Meaning I’m not prepared to answer anything but what was rehearsed. — Susan M (@dazzee) June 13, 2024

The rules are that the press can ask you questions. — Arizona Nancy 🌵🌴🎄 (@ArizonaNancy48) June 13, 2024

Translation: I don’t have the answer to that question on my note cards. — Maryland Born/Ohio Proud 🇺🇸 (@lawrence_haugh) June 13, 2024

OMG DEMOCRACY IS UNDER ATTACK SACRED DEMOCRACY 😱 — H (@vengeroo) June 13, 2024

What are the rules and who is making them? — Hatman# (@Hatman19225538) June 13, 2024

Who is making the rules? Are they the same people Biden keeps telling the press he'll get in trouble with if he takes questions?

