Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)

Doug P.  |  6:25 PM on August 09, 2023

When it comes to the Biden White House narrative (and that of this president's defenders), things have moved from "Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Joe was never in business with his son" to "the memo doesn't show direct payment to Joe Biden."

Today President Biden found himself in the awkward position of being questioned by Peter Doocy, and the topic was Devon Archer's testimony. 

Biden was cornered but didn't panic because he just did what he does best: Continue to lie.

Biden called it a "lousy question" and is still insisting he never talked business to anybody:

Expect Biden's handlers to send him back to Delaware for another couple of weeks to close out the summer.

There's a lot of that going around with career politicians!

Brett T.

Biden's basically been saying "Hunter never did anything wrong but I never talked to him about any of his dealings."

Right? If Biden considers it a "lousy question" it's an essential question.

At least Biden didn't call Doocy a "stupid son of a b*tch" this time.

 

