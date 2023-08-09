Peter Doocy's question for Biden about Devon Archer was a 'lousy' one (according to Biden)

When it comes to the Biden White House narrative (and that of this president's defenders), things have moved from "Biden never spoke to his son about his overseas business dealings" to "Joe was never in business with his son" to "the memo doesn't show direct payment to Joe Biden."

Today President Biden found himself in the awkward position of being questioned by Peter Doocy, and the topic was Devon Archer's testimony.

Biden was cornered but didn't panic because he just did what he does best: Continue to lie.

Biden called it a "lousy question" and is still insisting he never talked business to anybody:

President Biden confronted about Devon Archer’s testimony revealing he was often on speaker calls with Hunter’s business partners.



Biden responds with “I knew you’d have a lousy question!” pic.twitter.com/1TqzcT1reL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2023

"Your son's former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business?"



BIDEN: "I never talked business with anybody! I knew you'd have a lousy question."



"Why is that a lousy question?"



BIDEN: "Because it's not true!" pic.twitter.com/R4OYvbc12N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Expect Biden's handlers to send him back to Delaware for another couple of weeks to close out the summer.

Needs to ask Biden how he afforded to buy two 5 million dollar mansions on a government salary….. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) August 9, 2023

There's a lot of that going around with career politicians!

How'd you know Hunter never made a dime, as you say, then, if you never asked and he never told you??? — Brian 'Wray Epps' Mitchell, R.Ph. (@tmitch4040) August 9, 2023

Biden's basically been saying "Hunter never did anything wrong but I never talked to him about any of his dealings."

If only more reporters would ask "lousy" questions...maybe we would finally get some answers. https://t.co/zeADfrBFTs — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) August 9, 2023

Right? If Biden considers it a "lousy question" it's an essential question.

Our incredibly thin-skinned President with his trademark tell when a punch has landed. Immediately goes responds with an insult like a jilted teenager. https://t.co/JTM8cvksb2 — Steve Gordon (@stevemgordon67) August 9, 2023

At least Biden didn't call Doocy a "stupid son of a b*tch" this time.

***

