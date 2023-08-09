Jack Smith is sliding all up in Trump's DMs (this is getting creepy!)
Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST narrative shift

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on August 09, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier today we told you about the House Oversight Republicans released a memo with bank records "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine."

A White House comms team alum went into spin mode, and a Politico story was spotted that she thought helped Team Biden out with spinning the story: 

You can see that the tweet quoted has been deleted, but here's what the Biden White House was bragging about:

So, if you're keeping score at home, here's where things stand:

This all started when Biden was running for president while claiming he never spoke with his son or any of his associates about his overseas business dealings. Now we've pretty much landed on "yeah but none of the checks were made out to Joe personally."

"For the record," Politico replaced the deleted tweet with two the Biden White House won't like quite as much:

But the White House (and much of the lib media) will now take the spin that Politico deleted.

This has to be a record-setting distance when it comes to moving the goal posts on a narrative.

Absolutely amazing. Any thoughts on this, House Republican leadership?

Note: This post has been updated to show Berner as a former deputy WH comms director, having left that role in recent weeks.

*** 

