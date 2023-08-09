Biden WH alum uses Politico's (now deleted) tweet about bank records as LATEST narrative shift

Earlier today we told you about the House Oversight Republicans released a memo with bank records "detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine."

A White House comms team alum went into spin mode, and a Politico story was spotted that she thought helped Team Biden out with spinning the story:

“The memo doesn't show a direct payment to Joe Biden.” https://t.co/pma4PoDfEA — Kate Berner (@KateBerner) August 9, 2023

You can see that the tweet quoted has been deleted, but here's what the Biden White House was bragging about:

Politico just deleted its tweet shown here.



Unclear why, but maybe because it sets the insane standard of "Anything other than a direct payment to Joe Biden is a bust" pic.twitter.com/x2ivHqB4Rm — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 9, 2023

So, if you're keeping score at home, here's where things stand:

First: "Joe never discussed business w/Hunter"



Then: "Joe never talked w/Hunter's business partners"



Next: "Joe never discussed business w/Hunter's business partners"



Now: "You can't prove the $20mm going through 20 different Biden shell companies was actually paid to Joe" https://t.co/ZvnQ0XHXba — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 9, 2023

This all started when Biden was running for president while claiming he never spoke with his son or any of his associates about his overseas business dealings. Now we've pretty much landed on "yeah but none of the checks were made out to Joe personally."

There's no proof the guy who sleeps at the WH and rides on AF1 gave any of this money to his father. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 9, 2023

"For the record," Politico replaced the deleted tweet with two the Biden White House won't like quite as much:

House Oversight Chair James Comer rolled out a new memo detailing foreign payments to Biden family members as part of a sprawling investigation.https://t.co/AdbRgvKMXo — POLITICO (@politico) August 9, 2023

For the record: This replaces a deleted tweet that contained incorrect information about payments detailed in the memo. — POLITICO (@politico) August 9, 2023

But the White House (and much of the lib media) will now take the spin that Politico deleted.

I mean, if that's the best spin that they have, it sounds like Team Biden is in serious trouble. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 9, 2023

This has to be a record-setting distance when it comes to moving the goal posts on a narrative.

Now might be a good time to remember Hunter Biden has complained about Joe Biden forcing Hunter to give him half his salary. https://t.co/cFgONB9c5X pic.twitter.com/xYUWm8HHlE — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 9, 2023

Biden’s Comms team not denying the Biden family is bought and paid for by foreign adversaries, they’re just proud the oligarchs didn’t write checks directly to Joe. https://t.co/OkLvbhGOVD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 9, 2023

Absolutely amazing. Any thoughts on this, House Republican leadership?

Note: This post has been updated to show Berner as a former deputy WH comms director, having left that role in recent weeks.

