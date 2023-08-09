House Oversight releases another damning 'follow the money' memo on payments to the Biden family

Lately we've seen White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pivot from "Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his business dealings overseas" to "Joe Biden wasn't in business with his son."

This week KJP might have to do yet another pivot if she's asked about the new round of bank statements the House Oversight Committee examined because clearly Joe Biden could easily be considered to have been "in business" with his son:

Over $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Biden family and associates from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine during Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency. James Comer’s House Oversight Committee followed the money: pic.twitter.com/AjVvzyilKT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 9, 2023

"Follow the money" works every time it's tried.

Here's the thread:

🚨BIDEN FAMILY INVESTIGATION🚨



Today we're releasing a bank records memo detailing how the Bidens & their associates received millions from oligarchs in Russia, Kazakhstan & Ukraine.



As Hunter was sealing these deals, then-VP Biden dined with these oligarchs in DC.



🧵 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

You can almost hear loud footsteps as lib media outlets scramble to ignore yet another bombshell story about the Bidens:

We’ve now identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to the Bidens and their associates.



During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter sold him as “the brand." No real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

On 2/14/14, Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina wired $3.5M to a shell company associated with Hunter Biden & Devon Archer. About $1M was transferred to Archer & the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, which Archer & Biden used to receive other foreign wires. pic.twitter.com/1bOPKR6CrY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

In Spring 2014, a Ukrainian oligarch placed Archer and Biden on the Burisma board of directors and agreed to pay each of them $1 million per year. Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine soon after they joined Burisma. Hunter claimed credit for this visit to show “value.” — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

On 4/22/14, Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev wired the exact price of Biden’s sportscar to a bank account used by Archer and Biden. The next day a payment was made to purchase the sportscar. pic.twitter.com/s20bIAjZXV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

After receiving the sportscar payment, Archer & Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

Hunter brought in millions of dollars from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev.



Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington, D.C.



This is clear corruption that enriched the Biden family. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

"Clear corruption that enriched the Biden family."

Read the full bank records memorandum released today:https://t.co/3CBkMp1nJv — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) August 9, 2023

Nothing to see here!

Margot Cleveland explains why this new batch of documents is especially important:

THREADETTE: These additional bank records are especially key for three reasons. 1/https://t.co/usPgjLYBuw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 9, 2023

2/ They are all (or mostly) from the time Joe Biden was Vice President and connect to people Joe Biden met/spoke with/did favors for. We now have Joe Biden in business with Hunter. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 9, 2023

3/ These records also confirm how easy & solid the tax felony case would have been for years for which the statute of limitations expired. Damning for Weiss who could have filed before 2020 election "hands off" time & for D.C./CA US Attorneys who refused to file — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 9, 2023

4/ But harm cont. now w/ plea deal w/ Hunter being now just sweetheart deal, but sweetheart deal, w/ whip cream, sprinkles, & cherry on top, b/c in deter. sentence court looks at amount of loss to gov. & that includes "relevant conduct" which include other tax years including — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 9, 2023

5/ I'm pretty sure (double checking later) years not charged, even if barred by statute of limitations. Higher loss = more jail time. But looks like plea deal excludes that relevant conduct which is why gov't can push for probation. All big, but point #1 Big Guy =Bad Biggest. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 9, 2023

If you've been paying attention you know what's likely to happen next:

Here comes the next Trump Indictment. — Robert Carrier (@RobertC25247642) August 9, 2023

Wait for it!

