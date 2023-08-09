WH bag of coke reportedly belonged to person in 'Biden family orbit' (but...
House Oversight releases another damning 'follow the money' memo on payments to the Biden family

Doug P.  |  10:47 AM on August 09, 2023
Meme

Lately we've seen White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pivot from "Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his business dealings overseas" to "Joe Biden wasn't in business with his son." 

This week KJP might have to do yet another pivot if she's asked about the new round of bank statements the House Oversight Committee examined because clearly Joe Biden could easily be considered to have been "in business" with his son:

"Follow the money" works every time it's tried. 

Here's the thread:

You can almost hear loud footsteps as lib media outlets scramble to ignore yet another bombshell story about the Bidens:

"Clear corruption that enriched the Biden family."

Nothing to see here!

Margot Cleveland explains why this new batch of documents is especially important:

If you've been paying attention you know what's likely to happen next:

Wait for it!

*** 

