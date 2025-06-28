Leftist Lawsuit Absurdity: Unborn Get Citizenship, But Life ... Pfft, Optional

Kristan Hawkins in the President of 'Students for Life'. Along with other sane people, she is thoroughly confused by a new lawsuit filed by Leftist activists.

Trying to wrap my head around the cognitive dissonance here - radical leftists just filed an emergency motion asking to protect class birthright citizenship for preborn babies…



So, they’re arguing that preborn babies should have a right to citizenship, even though they don’t… pic.twitter.com/CyIY0Mscre — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) June 28, 2025

So, if a baby is in utero and the parents want it to be an American citizen, then it is a person. If the baby doesn't need American citizenship, then it can be murdered up to week 40. Make it make sense.

MAKE IT MAKE SENSE! How can you have a right to citizenship but not LIFE? https://t.co/2IJ1cuJQ9f — James (@TheRealOpsGuy) June 28, 2025

That's a great question!

The truth is malleable in Critical Theory https://t.co/nsmIvIBfPo — HomerJay (@JCMBP22) June 28, 2025

That's the best explanation.

Democrats lack both Values and logic. https://t.co/c8h0nzzPih — Matt (@AubergerMatthew) June 28, 2025

That's also a good explanation.

Full intellectual, conceptual, logical collapse—the clump of cells has ‘rights’ but can also be aborted. https://t.co/zNaUh1Co0w — Douglas Throop (@throop_douglas) June 28, 2025

Only if the clump of cells is seeking American citizenship.

They are creating the future grounds for abortion being a crime………some would claim “Trump playing 3-d chess while the rest are playing marbles”. But it’s more like the Left can’t help but be hypocrites. https://t.co/jGxQkeg7sk — Myasizdraggin (@Myasizdraggin20) June 28, 2025

If they want to walk themselves into that trap, so be it.

This is something....they really do not stand for anything.... https://t.co/cvvAijsFH3 — Tally2Jax (@youngduece77) June 28, 2025

Truth is malleable depending on the cause.

Wait? What?

Their hypocrisy never fails to astound me!! https://t.co/7UPsxqn4xb — Dara Walker (@Walker_DaraB) June 28, 2025

The disconnect is inconceivable. Abortion is justified by the words “wanted,” “unwanted,” “planned,” and “unplanned.” The value of the baby in the womb is determined by the thoughts of the mother concerning the baby. If the baby is a ticket to the place she personally wants to… https://t.co/0AZ6Sz6XLB — Anna Derbyshire (@ADerbyshireAnna) June 28, 2025

It's disgusting. They really don't think babies who are not 'wanted' matter at all.

Add this to the growing list of “WHY People Leave The Left.” https://t.co/7CtAAFlqe9 — Danielle Haskell (@Dan__i) June 28, 2025

Hopefully, they continue to leave. That will be the best thing for America.

Leftists are arguing that preborn babies should have a right to citizenship ... even though they do not think babies should have a right to life. https://t.co/Pmf2LnVIK2 — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) June 28, 2025

What a world!

Every argument of the left disavows the previous. They are hollow, lacking true meaning or belief in anything except the protest of the moment. Which will change again next week. https://t.co/fF1QspJDUp — Cody (@Designed2Think) June 28, 2025

They believe in nothing but their made up cause for the week subsidized by the Soros Network.