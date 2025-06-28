Justice Brown-Jackson's Cosmic Blunder: Citing Alien Perspectives in Supreme Court Dissent
Leftist Lawsuit Absurdity: Unborn Get Citizenship, But Life ... Pfft, Optional

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

Kristan Hawkins in the President of 'Students for Life'. Along with other sane people, she is thoroughly confused by a new lawsuit filed by Leftist activists. 

So, if a baby is in utero and the parents want it to be an American citizen, then it is a person. If the baby doesn't need American citizenship, then it can be murdered up to week 40. Make it make sense. 

That's a great question!

That's the best explanation. 

That's also a good explanation. 

Only if the clump of cells is seeking American citizenship.

If they want to walk themselves into that trap, so be it. 

Truth is malleable depending on the cause.

It's disgusting. They really don't think babies who are not 'wanted' matter at all. 

Hopefully, they continue to leave. That will be the best thing for America. 

What a world!

They believe in nothing but their made up cause for the week subsidized by the Soros Network. 

