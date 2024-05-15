Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump

President Biden and Donald Trump have agreed to a pair of debates. The first will be on CNN in June and ABC News will air the second in September.

One of the Biden campaign's demands was that neither debate have an audience (apparently Biden will feel more in his element that way).

The Biden campaign's sudden interest in debating Trump (another Team Joe demand is that RFK Jr. not be allowed to participate) came after a New York Times/Siena poll showed things getting worse for the incumbent Democrat:

🇺🇲 2024 GE: NYT/@SienaResearch



NEVADA

🟥 Trump 51% (+13)

🟦 Biden 38%

.

GEORGIA

🟥 Trump 50% (+9)

🟦 Biden 41%

.

ARIZONA

🟥 Trump 49% (+6)

🟦 Biden 43%

.

PENNSYLVANIA

🟥 Trump 48% (+3)

🟦 Biden 45%

.

WISCONSIN

🟥 Trump 47% (+1)

🟦 Biden 46%

.

MICHIGAN

🟦 Biden 47% (+1)

🟥… pic.twitter.com/bPrkCYLdjk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 13, 2024

Not coincidentally, the Biden campaign later agreed to a couple of debates with Trump, which most certainly wouldn't have happened if they'd been leading in those polls.

Democrats are cringing at the thought of Biden on a debate stage for a couple hours, but publicly they'll claim it's because their guy shouldn't "dignify" and legitimize Trump's candidacy. Nancy Pelosi would have advised Biden not to do it:

Nancy Pelosi on Biden-Trump debates: 'I myself would never recommend going on stage with Donald Trump.' pic.twitter.com/EWBBhLIlfl — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 15, 2024

Pelosi's so confident Biden would wipe the floor with Trump that she wishes he'd have passed up the opportunity? Sure.

Asked why not: “I think he was stalking Hillary Clinton, he wasn't professional, he wasn't presidential, he wasn't meeting the dignity of the office.”



Says there should be separate townhalls instead — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 15, 2024

Sure, Nancy -- but Biden's "make my day, pal" while mocking the show trial against his political opponent was meeting the dignity of the office?

Biden panicked and scheduled a debate after NYT polls this week.



Now top Dems are panicking that Biden panicked and scheduled a debate. https://t.co/5OwsEw4tzW — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 15, 2024

What are the odds that Team Biden will find a way to keep Joe from sharing a stage with Trump for two hours?

She knows that President Burgundy lacks the capacity. https://t.co/eX8TW7R3Dz — Hugh Mann 66 (@HughMann66) May 15, 2024

Biden team calling dem allies rn https://t.co/lAiT8fEMuf pic.twitter.com/fJcrjcuus6 — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) May 15, 2024

Speaking of a debate, remember when Nancy Pelosi got wrecked at the Oxford Union recently?