'It Is Hysterical': Jesse Watters Shares Behind-the-Scenes Info About Trump's Manhattan Trial

The jury selection process at Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in Manhattan continues this week, and so far seven jurors have been seated:

The jurors are picked by process of elimination in a system that will repeat until a full jury is selected: Eighteen prospective jurors are brought to the jury box and then lawyers move to have certain prospective jurors eliminated “for cause.” They then eliminate some with peremptory challenges, which don’t require a reason.

The first days of Trump's NYC trial have brought with them some Pulitzer-worthy reporting, like this bombshell from The Hill:

Trump just looked at something on a cell phone, before handing it to his attorney during his hush money trial.



Follow live: https://t.co/bI0XEaNqVM pic.twitter.com/aXMroxO1mK — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2024

Gripping stuff!

Meanwhile, Fox News' Jesse Watters shared some info that's a little more relevant, and it's about the jurors who have been seated, and details about some who tried to get on the jury but were caught in lies.

From the judge to the prosecutors to the jury pool in the area, this doesn't exactly scream "fair trial." Watch:

Meet the first 7 Trump Jurors pic.twitter.com/8pTCbzj27N — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) April 17, 2024

Yeah, that IS hysterical, in a "rigged" kind of way.

The system is RIGGED. https://t.co/eQx38oy7mY — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) April 17, 2024

All while there are some on the Left with the audacity to claim that the legal system is biased in favor of Trump.

***

