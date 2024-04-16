Bombshell Story From The Hill: 'Trump Just Looked at Something on a Cell Phone'

Yes, we're serious. The Hill actually posted that 'Trump just looked at something on a cell phone', complete with a photo, just like they do their other news stories.

Advertisement

Yeah, we know. We're writing a story about The Hill writing a story about Trump looking at something on a cell phone, but making fun of this nonsense is what we do.

Trump just looked at something on a cell phone, before handing it to his attorney during his hush money trial.



Follow live: https://t.co/bI0XEaNqVM pic.twitter.com/aXMroxO1mK — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2024

The post was a portion of The Hill's play-by-play breathless reporting of the latest 'get Trump' attempt by Democrats and their weaponized justice system.

As you'd expect, people had plenty of feedback for The Hill and their slow news day.

Yes. Yes, we are.

Wow. Nobody who has nothing to hide looks at their cell phone. https://t.co/fTlHbyrQhV — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) April 16, 2024

Right? It looks shady. Since when do you see anyone these days looking at something on a cell phone?

Wow. He looked at his phone? HIS PHONE???? Impeach! 🙄 — Napoleon X - The game is the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) April 16, 2024

Please don't give them any ideas.

Can you write a news article the next time he takes a dump too? — John Willow (@JohnathonWillow) April 16, 2024

Again … please don't give them any ideas.

Somebody looked at something before they did something — BlewideScorpio (@Blewidescorpio) April 16, 2024

It's basically the next 9/11 when you put it that way, eh Ilhan Omar?

Wow ! Amazing ! I've never see. Anyone do that before. Incredible reporting. — Greg (@Table_top_ninja) April 16, 2024

Pulitzer-worthy even!

Nope, even they can't believe they wrote this.

I can’t believe this is a real headline. The Bee can’t compete with this. It’s gold. https://t.co/En00iYihzD — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 17, 2024

Life is getting hard for the parody writers these days.

'Look, here's one where she's saying she doesn't care what they get for dinner … ' LOL.

Guys! I think he took a breath, can’t confirm though. — Christian Rocker 1️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ (@ChristianRocker) April 16, 2024

Big, if true. You know who else was often seen breathing, don't you???

The Hill, ladies and gentlemen. The Hill.



Corporate media is dying. And this is why. — JayJayLockerius (@JayLockeriusII) April 16, 2024

No matter how much you hate the media, you don't hate them enough.