Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump

The Left has plenty of distinctions for Donald Trump:

"Worst than Hitler."

"The next brutal dictator."

"Threat to democracy."

"The Orange Totalitarian Wannabe."

The list goes on.

However, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has come up with a new one as a result of Trump having the audacity to use the legal system in an attempt to defend himself from the Left's repeated efforts to prevent him from campaigning against President Biden.

Will the next indictment against Trump be based on "legal terrorism"? Maybe:

Well, that's stupid. In other words, it's completely on-brand for Swalwell.

Swalwell is a legal moron...with gas. — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) April 17, 2024

The Cartoon Congressman for the CCP. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) April 17, 2024

Is "legal and congressional clown" an available description for Swalwell?

Legal terrorist?



Is that kinda like what the FBI and DOJ have done by arresting people praying at abortion clinics? Or keeping people in solitary confinement for years without charges and a court date?



Idk.. maybe I’m wrong 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) April 17, 2024

Right? It's just more projection from Swalwell and the Democrats.

***

