Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree...
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies
That Thing That Never Happens, Happened Again. NC Creep Caught Filming Under Woman's...
'GAS'lighting? Palestine Protestors Claim Fart Spray Prank Was Actually IDF Chemical Weapo...
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
DHS Statement After Senate Dems Support Mayorkas (and Biden's) Dereliction of Duty Is...
Donald Trump Plans to Conquer New York
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
'New Level of Sleazeball': Fetterman, Others DRAG Menendez Plan to Blame Wife at...
Stephen King Gets MAJOR Ratio for Idiotically Noticing What 'Right-Wingers' Do and Don't...
Dozens of NPR Staffers Sign Letter to CEO and Unwittingly Prove Uri Berliner's...

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has a New 'Terrorist' Categorization for Donald Trump

Doug P.  |  7:45 PM on April 17, 2024
Twitchy

The Left has plenty of distinctions for Donald Trump:

"Worst than Hitler."

"The next brutal dictator."

"Threat to democracy."

"The Orange Totalitarian Wannabe." 

Advertisement

The list goes on.

However, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has come up with a new one as a result of Trump having the audacity to use the legal system in an attempt to defend himself from the Left's repeated efforts to prevent him from campaigning against President Biden.

Will the next indictment against Trump be based on "legal terrorism"? Maybe: 

Well, that's stupid. In other words, it's completely on-brand for Swalwell. 

Is "legal and congressional clown" an available description for Swalwell?

Right? It's just more projection from Swalwell and the Democrats. 

*** 

Related:

Rep. Eric Swalwell Accused Clay Travis of Trump 'Jury Tampering' (Somebody Call 9-1-1)


Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam'
Amy Curtis
Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies
justmindy
Politics is Super Serious, Girl! AOC Promotes Drag Queen Dressed Like a Tree in Congress (No Really)
Chad Felix Greene
NPR CEO Says the First Amendment Is the Biggest Challenge to Fighting Disinformation
Brett T.
Schadenfreude Alert! Cops DRAG Google Employees Staging Protest in Their Boss's Office OUT
Coucy
Biden Tells Steelworkers His ‘Eaten by Cannibals’ Story (Again)
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mathematically Challenged Robert Reich Schooled for Calling Trump's Tax Plan a 'Scam' Amy Curtis
Advertisement