Rep. Eric Swalwell Accused Clay Travis of Trump 'Jury Tampering' (Somebody Call 9-1-1)

Jury selection is underway in New York City for Donald Trump's "hush money" trial, just the latest Democrat effort to interfere in the 2024 election by keeping the presumptive Republican nominee off the campaign trail:

Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in American history as the former president answers to criminal charges that he falsified business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life. The first trial of any former U.S. commander in chief will unfold as Trump vies to reclaim the White House, creating a remarkable split-screen spectacle of the presumptive Republican nominee spending his days as a criminal defendant while also campaigning for the presidency. He’s blended those roles over the last year by presenting himself, on the campaign trail and on social media, as victim of politically motivated prosecutions designed to derail his candidacy.

Clay Travis had this to say about Trump supporters who end up being part of the jury pool:

If you’re a Trump supporter in New York City who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury. It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2024

Travis' post immediately triggered Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, who seems to be trying to create some legal trouble for yet another person who said something he didn't like:

Jury tampering. That’s what they do. *It’s a felony. pic.twitter.com/ad0nGC7y7B — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2024

It's another day that ends in a "y," meaning Swalwell has again decided to beclown himself, which was begging for this response:

This isn’t jury tampering you imbecile. I would nullify if I were seated on this jury as a matter of principle. I think all Americans with a comprehension of basic justice should do the same. Also, you slept with a Chinese spy and used campaign funds for Super Bowl tickets. https://t.co/BAQf8JQkEB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2024

Yeah, Swalwell had that one coming.

The California Dem makes it too easy sometimes.

So only Democrats can jury tamper?😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 15, 2024

Swalwell and Libs are sending @ClayTravis Tweets to DA Bragg, wanting him arrested for Trumped up “Jury Tampering.” If that’s the case, All of Left-wing Media should be arrested. https://t.co/d8pdwMI6pK — viggy (@viggyii) April 15, 2024

All the lefties Travis triggered aren't getting the irony, which is hardly surprising.