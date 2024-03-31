Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging

Everyone's favorite compromised congress critter is grabbing the shovel again.
This election is NOT about a Democrat vs a Republican. It's about ALL Americans vs Extremism.— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 30, 2024
Re-electing @JoeBiden means:
Community, not chaos
Votes, not violence
Laws, not lies
Books, not bans
Truth, not tantrums https://t.co/8KkyFpCUZ9
Luckily, X was here for it. Was the post he quoted cringe? We'll let you be the judge.
Folks did have a lot to say about his assertions, though.
Community, not chaos. https://t.co/bqqi7VEHKt— DecentAmerican (@DecentAmerican1) March 30, 2024
Yeah, about that...
Good vs Evil? 👇👇pic.twitter.com/WsdZtHRAZq— Donna Marie (@sabback) March 30, 2024
Violence, you say?
No. The election is about good vs. evil.— Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) March 30, 2024
Americans will side with good every time.
The extremist Democratic Party is finished.https://t.co/alHhFWJlks
Nope, Biden just made this all about Good vs Evil, Biden being the Evil!— Charlene (@ChareneAnn) March 30, 2024
It seems people might be waking up.
Who decided Easter Sunday will be dedicated to transgenders? Seems rather extreme to me— little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) March 30, 2024
It's about community or something ...
Just shut up Swalwell! pic.twitter.com/f27R6zQ2te— Robert Burch (@burch_rvburch) March 30, 2024
He forgot about this, Robert, honest.
March 30, 2024
He was probably hoping we forgot about this, too.
ROFL!
No, this election is about freedom or communism— Nico (@MagaHoneyPie) March 30, 2024
Nico, buddy!
Can we be frenz?
This you? 😳 pic.twitter.com/gtiUUAY4Lx— Jessenia 🚺⚖️🗽🦎☘️ (@JesseniaRamz) March 30, 2024
OOOF!
Extreme, Eric? Or is threatening to blow up the White House just laissez faire?— renAsonceman (@renAsonceman) March 30, 2024
Hypocritical shill pic.twitter.com/X6Kc2KhhVF
We all know it's (Different when they do it.
Someone should also remind him that Biden is ignoring border laws and doing end runs around SCOTUS.
It's pretty simple: you have a chance to make your voice heard in just a few short months. If you like the country's direction, vote accordingly. If not, the same applies.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member