Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging

RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  2:00 AM on March 31, 2024
Libs of TikTok

Everyone's favorite compromised congress critter is grabbing the shovel again.

Luckily, X was here for it. Was the post he quoted cringe? We'll let you be the judge.

Folks did have a lot to say about his assertions, though.

Yeah, about that... 

Violence, you say?

It seems people might be waking up.

It's about community or something ...

He forgot about this, Robert, honest.

via GIPHY

He was probably hoping we forgot about this, too. 

ROFL!

Nico, buddy!

Can we be frenz?

OOOF!

We all know it's (Different when they do it.

Someone should also remind him that Biden is ignoring border laws and doing end runs around SCOTUS.

It's pretty simple: you have a chance to make your voice heard in just a few short months. If you like the country's direction, vote accordingly. If not, the same applies.

***

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN

