Biden Sycophant Eric Swalwell Never Seems to Know When to Stop Digging

Everyone's favorite compromised congress critter is grabbing the shovel again.

This election is NOT about a Democrat vs a Republican. It's about ALL Americans vs Extremism.



Re-electing @JoeBiden means:



Community, not chaos

Votes, not violence

Laws, not lies

Books, not bans

Truth, not tantrums https://t.co/8KkyFpCUZ9 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 30, 2024

Luckily, X was here for it. Was the post he quoted cringe? We'll let you be the judge.

Folks did have a lot to say about his assertions, though.

Yeah, about that...

Violence, you say?

No. The election is about good vs. evil.



Americans will side with good every time.



The extremist Democratic Party is finished.https://t.co/alHhFWJlks — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) March 30, 2024

Nope, Biden just made this all about Good vs Evil, Biden being the Evil! — Charlene (@ChareneAnn) March 30, 2024

It seems people might be waking up.

Who decided Easter Sunday will be dedicated to transgenders? Seems rather extreme to me — little brown dog (@Dualchgwp) March 30, 2024

It's about community or something ...

Just shut up Swalwell! pic.twitter.com/f27R6zQ2te — Robert Burch (@burch_rvburch) March 30, 2024

He forgot about this, Robert, honest.

He was probably hoping we forgot about this, too.

ROFL!

No, this election is about freedom or communism — Nico (@MagaHoneyPie) March 30, 2024

Nico, buddy!

Can we be frenz?

OOOF!

Extreme, Eric? Or is threatening to blow up the White House just laissez faire?

Hypocritical shill pic.twitter.com/X6Kc2KhhVF — renAsonceman (@renAsonceman) March 30, 2024

We all know it's (Different when they do it.

Someone should also remind him that Biden is ignoring border laws and doing end runs around SCOTUS.

It's pretty simple: you have a chance to make your voice heard in just a few short months. If you like the country's direction, vote accordingly. If not, the same applies.

