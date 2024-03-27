FBI Post About Director's FISA Testimony Earned a 'Community Note to End All Community Notes'

During testimony before a Senate committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray made a statement about Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) which "permits the targeting of non-United States persons who are reasonably believed to be located outside the United States."

Wray's assurances were repeated in an FBI post that ended up with a Community Note reminder:

#ICYMI, #FBI Director Wray highlighted the Bureau's compliance with Section 702 during the hearing at the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Learn more https://t.co/RHJxYbRec7 pic.twitter.com/MxzL6rwmDK — FBI (@FBI) March 25, 2024

That's one whopper of a Community Note!

Community Note to End All Community Notes https://t.co/0K2b7JmJdt — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 27, 2024

Ohhhh these community notes are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 27, 2024

Not even the FBI is safe from Community Notes https://t.co/TcIl7hsIdZ pic.twitter.com/OjiQVdimMo — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 27, 2024

The Community Noting didn't escape the notice of some Republican members of Congress:

FBI just got called out in a community note on X. Congress—take note.



FISA 702 has been used for warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of times.



Yet FBI demands 702 be reauthorized by April 19 WITHOUT a warrant requirement for searches of U.S.… https://t.co/RgyXtIk8rV — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 27, 2024

The FBI has been corrected in community notes and rightfully so.



The FBI has abused the FISA 702 warrantless surveillance system and used it against hundreds of thousands of Americans.



FISA 702 should not be reauthorized to continue to spy on Americans! https://t.co/ELDa24tlUN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 27, 2024

Will FISA 702 be reauthorized? Probably, which would no doubt ensure future Community Notes.

The Feds received a community note.



This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last. https://t.co/jJPiEvxT88 — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) March 27, 2024

We'd be shocked if it was.

***

***

