Twitter SWOONS as Javier Milei Announces His Plan to Fire 70,000 Government Workers
Pro-Life Women, We Have a LOT of Work to Do
Guy Benson Revisits Brutal Media Takedown of Biden's BS in '88 After 'New,...
Biden Campaign Has Settled on Strategies to Combat Trump: PROJECTION (and More)
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are...
NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources
Marco Rubio Shuts Up ABC’s Jon Karl After Saying Who Is to Blame...
The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets...
Let People ENJOY Things! Rolling Stone Publishes List of 'Terrible' Films and X...
WUT? U.K. Government, As Part of Training Program, Lists Being 'Anti-Abortion' As a...
Gifford's Organization Tries to Pass Idiotically Redundant Gun Bill, Fails MISERABLY
Addlebrained Joe Biden Blames Trump for Ending Roe but Seems to Forget Who...
NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests
Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around

FBI Post About Director's FISA Testimony Earned a 'Community Note to End All Community Notes'

Doug P.  |  2:34 PM on March 27, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

During testimony before a Senate committee, FBI Director Christopher Wray made a statement about Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) which "permits the targeting of non-United States persons who are reasonably believed to be located outside the United States."

Advertisement

Wray's assurances were repeated in an FBI post that ended up with a Community Note reminder:

That's one whopper of a Community Note!

The Community Noting didn't escape the notice of some Republican members of Congress:

Recommended

Twitter SWOONS as Javier Milei Announces His Plan to Fire 70,000 Government Workers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Will FISA 702 be reauthorized? Probably, which would no doubt ensure future Community Notes.

We'd be shocked if it was.

*** 

Related:

FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections This Year

THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter SWOONS as Javier Milei Announces His Plan to Fire 70,000 Government Workers
Grateful Calvin
Guy Benson Revisits Brutal Media Takedown of Biden's BS in '88 After 'New, Easily Disprovable' Lie
Doug P.
The Racist Is YOU: Pastor Calls Those Who Object to DEI 'Racists', Gets SMACKED DOWN Instead
Amy Curtis
NBC News Staff Reportedly Concerned They've Damaged Relationships With GOP Sources
Doug P.
If THIS Is the MSM's Idea of Unbiased 'Journalism,' Thriving Conservative Alternatives Are a MUST
Doug P.
Let People ENJOY Things! Rolling Stone Publishes List of 'Terrible' Films and X Users Are NOT Having It
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter SWOONS as Javier Milei Announces His Plan to Fire 70,000 Government Workers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement