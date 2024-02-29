FBI Director Christopher Wray Says US Is Bracing for Complex Threats to Elections This Year

So let's get things straight. The only reason Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016 was because the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia, and Trump was an illegitimate president. Fast forward to 2023, and CBS News' Major Garrett was out pimping his book "The Big Truth," which claimed the 2020 election was "the greatest success of American democracy in history.” What happened to all the voter suppression? The Russian disinformation? Campaigns not being allowed to hand out water bottles to people waiting in line to vote? By the way it was reported, you'd have thought half the country had died of dehydration while waiting to vote for Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Now it's 2024, and the Democrats and the media are panicking again. MSNBC's Jen Psaki asked Rep. Nancy Pelosi what Vladimir Putin has on Trump. "I don't know what he has on him, but I think it's probably financial," Pelosi replied. The Russians are back to interfere, even though Putin has said he'd prefer Joe Biden to be re-elected.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, a very trustworthy individual, warns that the U.S. is bracing for complex, fast-moving threats to the election.

The US is bracing for complex, fast-moving threats to elections this year, FBI director warns https://t.co/y7IaKI0xc2 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 29, 2024

The AP reports:

The United States expects to face fast-moving threats to American elections this year as artificial intelligence and other technological advances have made interference and meddling easier than before, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday.

“The U.S. has confronted foreign malign influence threats in the past,” Wray told a national security conference. “But this election cycle, the U.S. will face more adversaries, moving at a faster pace, and enabled by new technology.”

Wray singled out advances in generative AI, which he said had made it “easier for both more and less-sophisticated foreign adversaries to engage in malign influence.” Google's Gemini AI can't even tell you if Trump was worse than Hitler.

I assume this means that we should be very careful what we say at PTA meetings, right? — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) February 29, 2024

It’s called mail in voting. — Jason Busch (@jasondbusch) February 29, 2024

Whatever the intelligence agencies have planned, just remember to blame it on Russia — D’Shaun Maddeauxn X 🇰🇪 (@1withdirt) February 29, 2024

With him as director, I’m not comforted. — Bill Beaird (@BillBeaird) February 29, 2024

FBI Wray doesn't give me confidence. — WTAF, America?! (@FightingForDem7) February 29, 2024

The US government is preparing to engage in even more complex, fast-moving threats to elections this year, FBI director warns



I fixed it — Anti-War/Freedom Loving Florida Lady☀️ (@TraceyW1970) February 29, 2024

The FBI is going to monitor the illicit activities of the FBI, or…? — LiveFree ⢸ St8 NME (@UBUandIXL) February 29, 2024

Weird huh, how all the threats to voters/elections all come from Trump, and his supporters. It seems liberals have no interest in interfering with voters or the voting process. How about that? — Chloe Brooks (@BrooksChloe732) February 29, 2024

They're awfully worried that the election is going to be close and that Trump could win. They're already planning their excuses to call him illegitimate once again.

Advertisement

Gotta blame the Biden loss on someone — NBA GoODbOy 🐕 (@mossabeppes) February 29, 2024

***