Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at 2 in the Morning

Doug P.  |  9:29 AM on March 23, 2024
The $1.2 spending bill has spent a lot of time circulating around the halls of Congress in the middle of the night, and the latest example of that is the U.S. Senate passing the bill well after midnight:

The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion funding package early Saturday after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown.

The funding legislation was approved by a vote of 74-24 at 2:02 a.m. ET, more than two hours after the midnight ET deadline for passage of the critical legislation that was approved by the House on Friday. 

The package includes funding for a slate of critical government operations, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch. 

The U.S. national debt is about $35 trillion and rising $1 trillion about every 100 days and now we're expected to thank Congress for this level of fiscal responsibility: 

Wait, we're expected to thank them now?

Yes, Sen. Klobuchar, thanks so much for delivering the gay senior citizen home in Elizabeth Warren's state and a group that pushes teens to transition.

The federal government's tax revenue in 2022 was about $5 trillion, and yet that's not enough so they play these "shutdown theater" games so they can keep spending far more than they take in, and the rest of us pay the price.

Their M.O. is making things worse, then printing and spending money to "fix" the problems they created and then expect everybody else to thank them for it.

*** 

Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a Nuke-Free World
Grateful Calvin
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm
Grateful Calvin
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped for 'Compromise' on Dobbs Ruling
Amy Curtis
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
Amy Curtis

