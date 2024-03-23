Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at 2 in the Morning

The $1.2 spending bill has spent a lot of time circulating around the halls of Congress in the middle of the night, and the latest example of that is the U.S. Senate passing the bill well after midnight:

The Senate passed the $1.2 trillion funding package early Saturday after a last-minute agreement, averting a partial government shutdown. The funding legislation was approved by a vote of 74-24 at 2:02 a.m. ET, more than two hours after the midnight ET deadline for passage of the critical legislation that was approved by the House on Friday. The package includes funding for a slate of critical government operations, including the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, State, and the legislative branch.

The U.S. national debt is about $35 trillion and rising $1 trillion about every 100 days and now we're expected to thank Congress for this level of fiscal responsibility:

Hello 2 a.m.ers! 🌕 For everyone who is still awake, we just passed the budget and averted a shutdown.



You’re welcome. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2024

Wait, we're expected to thank them now?

That's government in a nutshell. Wasting staggering amounts of our money on useless garbage we didn't want done in the first place and then wanting a thank you for it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 23, 2024

Yes, Sen. Klobuchar, thanks so much for delivering the gay senior citizen home in Elizabeth Warren's state and a group that pushes teens to transition.

They have the audacity to pretend like they're doing you a favor... INFLATION. #Godspeed https://t.co/8lMrSh5fpy — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) March 23, 2024

We wanted the government to shut down because we are sick of you wasting all of our money https://t.co/x6tBaWUwnV — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 23, 2024

The federal government's tax revenue in 2022 was about $5 trillion, and yet that's not enough so they play these "shutdown theater" games so they can keep spending far more than they take in, and the rest of us pay the price.

Politics drops it pretenses.



These sick & insatiable mediocrities have moved into openly mocking us. https://t.co/UAYsVc8vWw — Jeff Deist (@jeffdeist) March 23, 2024

They put us in more debt for pork barrel projects, money laundering, and socialism. And want you to thank them for working so hard to screw you over. https://t.co/i6dxFieFcg pic.twitter.com/uo25J4KM8M — Mike Young (@MikeYoungEsq) March 23, 2024

I’ve never thanked anyone who’s offered an unsolicited “You’re welcome” and am not going to start with a senator boasting of wasting even more of our money. https://t.co/GNZ3zw7qec — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 23, 2024

"You're welcome."? As if you are doing us a favor for creating this mess and then pretending to fix it. Spare us the gaslighting. https://t.co/EIVMM9tDEl — Lady Spaulding (@LadySpaulding11) March 23, 2024

Their M.O. is making things worse, then printing and spending money to "fix" the problems they created and then expect everybody else to thank them for it.

***

