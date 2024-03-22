HOW MUCH for a 'Gay Senior Citizen Home'? Jesse Watters Highlights Insanity in New Spending Bill

The huge spending bill was released after 2 a.m. yesterday morning and is 1,000-plus pages. The House is already expected to vote on it today and the bill is expected to pass.

A Washington Post report says Congress is "racing to pass" the massive spending package. Why the rush? Well, many in Congress (and the White House) would rather nobody has much time to find out what's actually in it.

Congress is staring down a fast-approaching government shutdown deadline, as lawmakers prepare to vote Friday morning on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending package to fund the federal government for the next six months. Support for the bill is hardly in doubt. President Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) all back it, and it’s expected to pass with wide bipartisan majorities in both chambers. But negotiators spent so much time in talks to finalize the legislation that lawmakers could bumble into a brief partial shutdown if they can’t finish working before 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

When you see what's in the bill it becomes obvious why these people are in such a hurry to pass the latest porkulus package.

On Fox News, Jesse Watters ran through just a sampling of the insanity contained in this bill:

What's in the new monster bill Congress is rushing to pass?

- $850k for a gay senior home

- $15 million to pay for Egyptian's college tuitions

- $400k for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans

- $500k for a DEI zoo

What's in the new monster bill Congress is rushing to pass? - $850k for a gay senior home - $15 million to pay for Egyptian's college tuitions - $400k for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans - $500k for a DEI zoo - $400k for a group to gives clothes to teens to help them hide their gender

Unreal... as usual.

They know this bill is straight up, embarrassing garbage. That's why they're trying to rush it through before people find out what's in it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 22, 2024

Have you seen this bill? Every American needs to understand what is in it. This is unbelievable. https://t.co/qNxlVWq7Y9 — God & Grit (@VetWife) March 22, 2024

This is not what “draining the swamp” looks like @HouseGOP - https://t.co/H9xhipHdTG — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 22, 2024

If anything, "The Swamp" just keeps getting swampier.

