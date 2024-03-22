SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video
Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks...
Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER...
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Brack...
Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring...
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE...
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble

HOW MUCH for a 'Gay Senior Citizen Home'? Jesse Watters Highlights Insanity in New Spending Bill

Doug P.  |  9:32 AM on March 22, 2024
Meme / screenshot

The huge spending bill was released after 2 a.m. yesterday morning and is 1,000-plus pages. The House is already expected to vote on it today and the bill is expected to pass.  

Advertisement

A Washington Post report says Congress is "racing to pass" the massive spending package. Why the rush? Well, many in Congress (and the White House) would rather nobody has much time to find out what's actually in it. 

Congress is staring down a fast-approaching government shutdown deadline, as lawmakers prepare to vote Friday morning on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending package to fund the federal government for the next six months. 

Support for the bill is hardly in doubt. President Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) all back it, and it’s expected to pass with wide bipartisan majorities in both chambers. But negotiators spent so much time in talks to finalize the legislation that lawmakers could bumble into a brief partial shutdown if they can’t finish working before 12:01 a.m. Saturday. 

When you see what's in the bill it becomes obvious why these people are in such a hurry to pass the latest porkulus package. 

On Fox News, Jesse Watters ran through just a sampling of the insanity contained in this bill:

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Advertisement

The full post: 

What's in the new monster bill Congress is rushing to pass? 

- $850k for a gay senior home 

- $15 million to pay for Egyptian's college tuitions 

- $400k for a gay activist group to teach elementary kids about being trans 

- $500k for a DEI zoo 

- $400k for a group to gives clothes to teens to help them hide their gender

Unreal... as usual.

If anything, "The Swamp" just keeps getting swampier.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out
Sam J.
Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)
Sam J.
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Twitchy Video
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Bracket
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism Brett T.
Advertisement