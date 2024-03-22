Priorities: $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds LGBTQ Group That Pushes Teens to Transition

The Left loves two things: spending and more spending. The current $1.2 trillion spending bill going before Congress this morning contains plenty of spending, but the Post Millennial noticed what some of that money is going for, and it's alarming.

The $1.2 trillion spending package in Congress will give $400k to a Wisconsin LGBTQ+ group that helps children transition with dangerous chest-binding devices and other body-altering props. The money was requested by Democrat @SenatorBaldwin. Read: https://t.co/wnZHRKpcRL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 21, 2024

$400k for a Wisconsin LGBTQ group that pushes the mutilation of children.

More from Andy Ngo:

Around 2:30 am on Thursday, Congress released the text of a 1,000+ page and $1.2 trillion spending package. $400,000 of it is set to be funneled to Briarpatch Youth Services which gives chest binders to teenagers, earmarked by Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin. The continuing resolution, set to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2024, has $293,757,369 set to be directed to "Community Project 23 Funding and Congressionally Directed Spending grants." An addendum to the package sets apart $400,000 of this to be given to Briarpatch Youth Services, an organization whose mission is to "strengthen the lives of youth and families" in Dane County, Wisconsin.



A program of Briarpatch is the Teens Like Us Program (TLU) program, an LGBTQ organization that you do not need parental permission to join and is a place where youth ages 13-18 can "come out."

Always going after kids, what happened to the Democrat party? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 21, 2024

This should prompt an automatic denial. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 21, 2024

We wonder if Wisconsin parents know what Senator Baldwin is funding with their tax dollars?

So now my tax dollars are funding child abuse. That is just great. 😡 — XquiZZiT (@dustynlarsen) March 21, 2024

Why do people let their government do this? — Speed86 (@lab3rfi3ld68) March 21, 2024

We are governed by truly irresponsible people — Betsy 🇺🇸 (@TM2A03) March 21, 2024

Our country is destroyed https://t.co/FjAO7OEMhY — Tim Kennelly (@KeystoneNewsNow) March 21, 2024

Ffs. I just can't with this nonsense. https://t.co/bduj8zUM93 — PatiO (@TiredofBSNews) March 21, 2024

Demons, all of them. https://t.co/PazHJI7qpo — Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) March 21, 2024

$1.2 TRILLION Congressional spending bill funds LGBTQ group pushing chest binders, 'packers,' fake breasts on teens https://t.co/wEdsJdx2ls — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 22, 2024

Incredible. Stop this damn bill https://t.co/7B5mnIm1YE — JG Cardona (@JGCardonaSA) March 22, 2024

