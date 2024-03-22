Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal...
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious...
SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l...
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread...
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do...
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video
LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Whistleblower 'BLOWS' It for Hunter Biden, Reveals CIA Was Working to Protect Joe's...
Kate Middleton Settles Rumors About Her Whereabouts...but It's Not Good News
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls...
Biden Proposal for Home Buyers Helps Explain Why Gov't Should NEVER Be Your...
Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Cr...

Priorities: $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds LGBTQ Group That Pushes Teens to Transition

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 22, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Left loves two things: spending and more spending. The current $1.2 trillion spending bill going before Congress this morning contains plenty of spending, but the Post Millennial noticed what some of that money is going for, and it's alarming.

Advertisement

$400k for a Wisconsin LGBTQ group that pushes the mutilation of children.

More from Andy Ngo:

Around 2:30 am on Thursday, Congress released the text of a 1,000+ page and $1.2 trillion spending package. $400,000 of it is set to be funneled to Briarpatch Youth Services which gives chest binders to teenagers, earmarked by Democratic Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The continuing resolution, set to fund the government through Fiscal Year 2024, has $293,757,369 set to be directed to "Community Project 23 Funding and Congressionally Directed Spending grants."

An addendum to the package sets apart $400,000 of this to be given to Briarpatch Youth Services, an organization whose mission is to "strengthen the lives of youth and families" in Dane County, Wisconsin.

A program of Briarpatch is the Teens Like Us Program (TLU) program, an LGBTQ organization that you do not need parental permission to join and is a place where youth ages 13-18 can "come out."

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just maddening and so very, very wrong.

It's lost its mind.

We wonder if Wisconsin parents know what Senator Baldwin is funding with their tax dollars?

Just great.

An excellent question.

Irresponsible and evil.

Sure feels that way sometimes, doesn't it?

Neither can we, but this bill will pass.

Absolutely vile people.

Advertisement

Oh, we have plenty of thoughts on this.

It's not going to stop, unfortunately.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: OMNIBUS SENATE SENATE DEMOCRATS SENATORS SPENDING SPENDING BILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)
Sam J.
Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
Amy Curtis
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal Family Cancer News
justmindy
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm
Grateful Calvin
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious Words
Amy Curtis
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread and It's PAINFULLY Glorious
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement