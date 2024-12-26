VIP
PBS NewsHour Picks Up PolitiFact's Lie of the Year (From Trump, of Course)
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in...
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-S...
Ivy League Is a Good Stripper Name, We Guess? Princeton Offers Erotic Dance...
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is...
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
TSA Failure? Body Found in Wheel Well of United Flight From Chicago to...
LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at...
We're SO VERY Back! Oval Office Desk to Undergo Trump-Style Restoration After Biden...
While Normal People Celebrated Christmas, Lefties Stormed the Madison Capitol to Protest f...
The New Yorker Argues Hoover's FBI Was 'Nonpartisan', Trips Over Community Note With...
WATCH: Biden Pardon Attorney Says They Take 'Racial Disparity' Into Consideration for Pard...
Let's See If These Cable Nets Doubling Down on TDS Boosted Post-Election Ratings...

CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered

Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on December 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We don't recognize the CNN interviewer, but she managed to bring the mother of a transgender 10-year-old to tears when she relayed the three questions her daughter asked her once they heard that Donald Trump had won the election: would they have to move; would the state take her away; and would she still be able to get her medicine. We've heard a lot of Orwellian doublespeak, such as calling abortion "women's health care," but we don't buy into calling puberty blockers and hormones "medicine." Medicines are meant to treat illness, and it looks like this is a healthy young boy.

Advertisement

Those who convinced him someone's going to come up and shoot him really should be ashamed of themselves. Forbes reported that 350 trans people were murdered in 2024. Forbes got its number from Transgender Europe's Trans Murder Monitoring project, and that 350 number is worldwide, not national. "Yet again the report found that most victims were Black and migrant trans women of colour and trans sex workers." Forbes doesn't tell us if every one of these people was murdered for being trans, or if they were murdered by other trans or nonbinary people in their lives.

Shouldn't mom be more worried her son will commit suicide if he can't get his life-saving medicine under Trump?

CNN is fully indulging it …

Recommended

Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We don't have the full clip so we don't know if the interviewer got up and gave all the moms comforting hugs for their bravery. A lot of people in the replies are asking, where are the fathers?

***

Tags: CNN TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam
Amy Curtis
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn CNN Lied About the 'Journalists' Killed in Israeli Airstrike
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her
Brett T.
The Face of Bravery: German Woman Triggers the Left With Silent 'Rape Is Not Resistance' Protest
Amy Curtis
#ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam
Grateful Calvin
LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at They/Them With Her Husband
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nuttier Than Squirrel Poo: Delaware Teacher Publishes Christmas Break Up Letter to Trump-Supporting Fam Amy Curtis
Advertisement