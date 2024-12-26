CNN Empathizes With Trans 10-Year-Old Who Fears Being Murdered

We don't recognize the CNN interviewer, but she managed to bring the mother of a transgender 10-year-old to tears when she relayed the three questions her daughter asked her once they heard that Donald Trump had won the election: would they have to move; would the state take her away; and would she still be able to get her medicine. We've heard a lot of Orwellian doublespeak, such as calling abortion "women's health care," but we don't buy into calling puberty blockers and hormones "medicine." Medicines are meant to treat illness, and it looks like this is a healthy young boy.

Those who convinced him someone's going to come up and shoot him really should be ashamed of themselves. Forbes reported that 350 trans people were murdered in 2024. Forbes got its number from Transgender Europe's Trans Murder Monitoring project, and that 350 number is worldwide, not national. "Yet again the report found that most victims were Black and migrant trans women of colour and trans sex workers." Forbes doesn't tell us if every one of these people was murdered for being trans, or if they were murdered by other trans or nonbinary people in their lives.

Shouldn't mom be more worried her son will commit suicide if he can't get his life-saving medicine under Trump?

Why this mother is doing this to her child is beyond me… pic.twitter.com/ksRokhSGTc — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 26, 2024

CNN is fully indulging it …

This is completely on the parents. Adults are supposed to protect children, not use them for their emotional support animal. — Debagain (@DeborahGinn10) December 26, 2024

By the looks of things, this mother does a lot of projecting onto her kids. 😔 — TechPulse Daily (@DailyTechpulse) December 26, 2024

Epitome of child abuse. — Bridget Kane FL🌴 (@BridgetKaneFL) December 26, 2024

The poor child is a wreck. — Happy and Positive (@happypositive0) December 26, 2024

These parents are child abusers in the mold of Munchausen by proxy parents. Her mother's wiring is clearly crossed. Young people still wearing masks in public - same thing. Abused by mentally ill parents. — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) December 26, 2024

These kids don't think of these things on their own. — Catherine ⚜️ (@TimeIsNowAgain) December 26, 2024

It’s a sickness. These people make themselves miserable and then blame others.



This is also child abuse. — drachonis (@drachonis45) December 26, 2024

It's so she can have her little catharsis while thinking about all the mean Trump supporters who would like to off her son playing daughter. — Pest (@Pest32419877) December 26, 2024

Munchausen by proxy — Pamela Hurn 🇺🇸 (@PamHurn) December 26, 2024

We don't have the full clip so we don't know if the interviewer got up and gave all the moms comforting hugs for their bravery. A lot of people in the replies are asking, where are the fathers?

