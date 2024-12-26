ClimateScam: World Bank 'Misplaces' $41 BILLION in Climate Change Funding, Says Oxfam

We know that Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and DOGE will have their hands full in 2025 trying to eliminate much of the U.S. government's profligate waste every year. But maybe when they have a few free minutes, they could assign some resources to the World Bank as well.

Advertisement

In October, Oxfam International released a damning report about the fraud taking place at the World Bank. The report didn't receive a lot of attention at the time (there was a pretty big election going on), but it was trending on Twitter today for all the wrong reasons. Oxfam's report states that up to $41 billion in World Bank financing has gone missing between the years 2017 and 2023.

We'll give you three guesses as to where that $41 billion was earmarked, but you'll only need one.

How do you lose $41,000,000,000?



It’s not like a remote control down the sofa.



What an absolute SCAM. pic.twitter.com/JRh7uoyrqS — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 26, 2024

Yep, 'climate change,' of course. Easily the largest scam going on in the world today and now they aren't even bothering to hide it anymore.

Where did the money go? Who knows? Maybe into Al Gore's Tennessee mansion or his $8.9 million oceanview California villa. Maybe into one of the Obamas' THREE estates. Or maybe to fund John Kerry's private jets across the world that he uses to lecture the rest of us about our carbon emissions.

One thing we know for sure. It didn't go to fund climate projects, despite the left telling us with their every waking breath that climate change is an existential crisis that needs immediate, urgent action or the earth will blow up in 10 years.

... or something like that.

Anyone saying that climate taxes aren’t a scam needs to open their eyes. We’re all paying the price of corruption on a scale unlike any other. https://t.co/neohylqIsT — John Sharp (@john_sharp12) December 26, 2024

Here is more from the Oxfam report:

An Oxfam audit of the World Bank’s 2017-2023 climate finance portfolio found that between $24 billion and $41 billion in climate finance went unaccounted for between the time projects were approved and when they closed. There is no clear public record showing where this money went or how it was used, which makes any assessment of its impacts impossible. It also remains unclear whether these funds were even spent on climate-related initiatives intended to help low- and middle-income countries protect people from the impacts of the climate crisis and invest in clean energy. 'The Bank is quick to brag about its climate finance billions — but these numbers are based on what it plans to spend, not on what it actually spends once a project gets rolling,' said Kate Donald, Head of Oxfam International’s Washington D.C. Office. 'This is like asking your doctor to assess your diet only by looking at your grocery list, without ever checking what actually ends up in your fridge.'

Hey, the catering bill (not to mention the -- ahem --- prostitution tabs) at all of those swanky climate summits gets expensive, OK? We can spare no expense when it comes to the future of the planet. Or to Klaus Schwab's Bond villain wardrobe.

Advertisement

In 2022 @Oxfam (originally the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief) reported a $7 billion discrepancy in @WorldBank's Climate Change finance portfolio.



2 years later and that amount has now climbed to $41 billion. https://t.co/JdOkyJ77XU pic.twitter.com/SJiyFExtFO — Cannibal Kabeia (@CannibalKabeia) December 26, 2024

What can we say? Bidenflation hit everyone very hard over the past few years. Even the con artists.

Biggest scam on earth 😡😡 https://t.co/qGYQJYJRbi — Scott Stryver (@ScottStryver) December 26, 2024

Second place isn't even close. Though Ukraine is doing its level best to catch up.

Speaking of Ukraine ...

We have to wonder how much of that $41 billion was washed by 'Zelenskyy Incorporated.'

Awww….



Did you check everyone’s pockets as they entered the meetings? Purses too?



That’s just a shame….



I tend to leave extra money in my jackets that I wore last year. Try asking everyone to check theirs.



$24,000,000,000 you say?



Yep….



A real shame. https://t.co/d6T2JBWXmU — Michelle🍊 (@Montchelle66_2) December 26, 2024

Did anyone frisk Greta Thunberg? Most of the clothes she wears -- clothes that are petroleum products, by the way -- look like they could hold quite a bit of cash.

Advertisement

We're shocked. SHOCKED! Well ... not that shocked.

You can say that again. And twice on Sunday.

We are seeing TRILLIONS ‘lost’ while the world uses the most advanced accounting systems ever created, bought and paid for by taxpayers?



The World

The United States

The State of California



All lost billions?



Ok. Got it. — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) December 26, 2024

Maybe Musk can get Grok to run the accounting systems of these organizations and governments. Grok isn't perfect, but somehow, we don't think it would simply misplace or miscalculate $41 billion.

Not lost. Stolen — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) December 26, 2024

Yes, we might as well call it what it is. This money will never be reconciled, there will never be an audit, and no one will ever be held accountable. Because the people and organizations who might be able to hold the World Bank accountable are in on the scam.

And in case anyone was wondering how this impacts American taxpayers, remember that the United States is the World Bank's largest shareholder. U.S. climate finance -- much of which goes to the World Bank and other international organizations -- during the Biden administration skyrocketed by 286 percent in 2022 to $5.8 billion. In 2023, it was $9.5 billion. This year, the U.S. is on track to provide international climate financing to the tune of $11.4 billion.

Advertisement

Don't you just love that 'Inflation Reduction Act'?

We may not be able to fix the corruption in all of the global organizations perpetrating the climate scam. But we can stop sending our taxpayer money to those groups.

Now THAT is something Donald Trump, Musk, Ramaswamy, and DOGE can definitely do something about.