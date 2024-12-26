Congresswoman Retiring Before Giving Trump Another Attempt to Kill Her

As we reported earlier, The Hill published an op-ed repeating the claim that President-elect Donald Trump cannot be inaugurated because he participated in an insurrection, disqualifying him from the presidency according to the 14th Amendment. Rep. Jamie Raskin, who argued in 2017 against certifying Florida's electoral votes for Trump, had floated the idea earlier that Trump was not qualified to serve a second term: "It will be up to Congress on January 6, 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified," Raskin said. Trump had told those "rampaging mobs" during his "Stop the Steal" rally that he knew they'd be marching to the Capitol "peacefully and patriotically" after his speech.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster of New Hampshire still claims that Trump himself tried to kill her. She's saying so on her way out the door.

🚨 REPORT: Congresswoman Annie Kruster (D-NH) issues a farewell message as she retires from the House - The Hill



“[Trump] tried to k*ll me once, I’m not available for that again."



"What we went through on Jan. 6 and his attempt to overthrow the government took a toll. That was… pic.twitter.com/JER97GzMxD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 26, 2024

… That was really hard, and not just personally, but on my ability to work across the aisle.”

So she's retiring before Trump gets the opportunity to try to kill her.

Someone actually tried to kill Trump — they shot him in the ear, missing his head by inches. But Congress and the country seem to have moved beyond that, unlike January 6, which was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor combined.

Neither did we. But she must have been important to have been on Trump's kill list.

She and Liz Cheney should hang out.

Will New Hampshire find someone with an even worse case of TDS to replace her? They'll probably try.

