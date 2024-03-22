Dem Rep Hasn't Seen Video of Illegals Overrunning Nat'l Guard (and Obviously Doesn't WANT to See It)

MTG Torches CNN Reporter Over Motion to Vacate Speaker Johnson
Doug P.  |  12:50 PM on March 22, 2024
This week we saw yet another example of the mess Biden's border policies have created, and this time Texas National Guard troops were overrun by illegals entering the United States.

Here's how it looked in El Paso yesterday:

That's more irrefutable evidence that Biden's policies on the border (and everything else) have been disastrous.

However, some Democrats are either going to try and blame Trump and Republicans for Biden's mess, but in the meantime they'll try and ignore the above video.

Here's a reporter asking Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar about the video. Aguilar said he hadn't seen it, at which point the reporter tried to show him, and he didn't want anything to do with that: 

Biden's policies on the border have been such a smashing success that some Democrats refuse to look at it. 

This is exactly what happened:

Aguilar did the meme.

*** 

