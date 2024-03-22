Dem Rep Hasn't Seen Video of Illegals Overrunning Nat'l Guard (and Obviously Doesn't WANT to See It)

This week we saw yet another example of the mess Biden's border policies have created, and this time Texas National Guard troops were overrun by illegals entering the United States.

Here's how it looked in El Paso yesterday:

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today



We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

That's more irrefutable evidence that Biden's policies on the border (and everything else) have been disastrous.

However, some Democrats are either going to try and blame Trump and Republicans for Biden's mess, but in the meantime they'll try and ignore the above video.

Here's a reporter asking Democrat Rep. Pete Aguilar about the video. Aguilar said he hadn't seen it, at which point the reporter tried to show him, and he didn't want anything to do with that:

REPORTER: "Look at this video [of illegals rushing the southern border] — it's pretty dramatic."



DEMOCRAT REP. PETE AGUILAR: "Yeah. I haven't seen the video."



REPORTER: "I'm playing it right now."



AGUILAR: "Yeah, alright, thank you!" pic.twitter.com/JyYtpacOzE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2024

Biden's policies on the border have been such a smashing success that some Democrats refuse to look at it.

Live look at the popularity of the Democrat’s open border policies: https://t.co/1OTYjppXzD pic.twitter.com/q2qGdUmeHe — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 22, 2024

Here let me help translate:



“LALALALA I can’t hear you.” https://t.co/p3VuTcHdDF — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) March 21, 2024

This is exactly what happened:

Aguilar did the meme.

