'Morally Twisted': Ex Border Chief Notes What Biden Did and Did Not Deem Worthy of an Apology

Over the weekend President Biden was advised to backpedal from language he used during the State of the Union speech when he referred to the person charged with murdering University of Georgia student Laken Riley as "an illegal." Biden ended up backpedaling during a subsequent interview and was apologetic:

BREAKING: Biden apologizes for calling Laken Riley's kiIIer an "illegal"



"I'm not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country." pic.twitter.com/nNTOLzq5vP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024

Not only did Biden apologize for calling the man accused of killing Riley "an illegal," but he took the extra step of saying illegal aliens "built this country."

Good lord.

A former Border Patrol official offered up a reminder, via Fox News' Bill Melugin, about who still hasn't received an apology for a smear they endured from the Biden administration and other Democrats:

Former Yuma Sector Border Patrol Chief @CClemOfficial points out on @FoxNews that President Biden expressed regret for calling Laken Riley’s alleged murderer an “illegal”, but never apologized to the horseback Border Patrol agents he slandered when he accused them of whipping. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 11, 2024

As is the case with many other things coming from the Biden White House, this is nothing short of a disgusting display of their "priorities."

Not only did he fail to apologize to the US agents he smeared, he declared them guilty & forced a lengthy persecution of them. Over a lie. But he was bullied into apologizing for calling Laken Riley's killer 'illegal' in about two days. Morally twisted and astoundingly weak. https://t.co/grIkh4N0v5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 11, 2024

Remember this?

That was a completely bogus narrative, and they've never apologized.

There's something else Biden never apologized for:

Or for calling her Lincoln Riley. — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) March 11, 2024

People in the country legally obviously aren't a top priority for this disastrous administration.

He only caters to the "newcomer" voting base. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) March 11, 2024

Or "future Democrat voters" as they're likely thought of in the White House.

