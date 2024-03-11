Time for the John Carpenter Solution: New Yorkers Are Fighting Over Who Gets...
'Morally Twisted': Ex Border Chief Notes What Biden Did and Did Not Deem Worthy of an Apology

Doug P.  |  2:19 PM on March 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Over the weekend President Biden was advised to backpedal from language he used during the State of the Union speech when he referred to the person charged with murdering University of Georgia student Laken Riley as "an illegal." Biden ended up backpedaling during a subsequent interview and was apologetic:

Not only did Biden apologize for calling the man accused of killing Riley "an illegal," but he took the extra step of saying illegal aliens "built this country."

Good lord. 

A former Border Patrol official offered up a reminder, via Fox News' Bill Melugin, about who still hasn't received an apology for a smear they endured from the Biden administration and other Democrats: 

As is the case with many other things coming from the Biden White House, this is nothing short of a disgusting display of their "priorities."

Remember this?

 
 

That was a completely bogus narrative, and they've never apologized.

There's something else Biden never apologized for:

People in the country legally obviously aren't a top priority for this disastrous administration.

Or "future Democrat voters" as they're likely thought of in the White House.

*** 

