'Something Ain't Right': Border Patrol Union Has Thoughts on Biden's State of the Union Address

The media decided that President Joe Biden's angry State of the Union campaign speech was "fiery" — that seems to be the word they all agreed upon. Some Democrats posted that Republicans who questioned Biden's mental acuity must feel pretty dumb after seeing that speech … but if Biden is all there, shouldn't he be prosecuted for willfully retaining classified documents in his house and garage?

As Twitchy reported Friday, Biden took on a door, and the door won. A lot of people thought Biden must have been pumped full of drugs — probably Adderall — before the speech, in which he yelled constantly and continually slurred his words. The Border Patrol Union on Saturday concluded that "something ain't right" with Biden:

It isn't Biden's "age" that concerns us. Not all 80-year-olds are equal. But when he instantly gets hyper-focused while exhibiting angry bursts of energy during a debate or SOTU, then the next day transforms back to a state of extreme bumbling confusion, something ain't right. pic.twitter.com/ShcN3Zdh9Q — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 16, 2024

Look at all that vim and vigor!

Biden shuffles up the sidewalk and greets two gentlemen in Michigan, who rush to cover him with their umbrellas — then they guide a VERY confused Biden inside. VIGOR! pic.twitter.com/xoTqLSJ31E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

Drugs waring off — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 16, 2024

It is absolutely stimulants. — Traveller through life (@PCD5555) March 16, 2024

It's called Adderall and it started wearing off before the end of the SOTU. He still dropped train of thought even with it. — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) March 16, 2024

ABSOLUTELY CORRECT — Casillas (@Acasillas6) March 16, 2024

it's the drugs.



Sad but true. — GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) March 16, 2024

But we're not supposed to notice that and pretend he's fiery and vigorous.. — here4thelaughs (@smokervern58) March 16, 2024

Amphetamines baby — Daniel Bailey (@DanielFBailey) March 16, 2024

Can’t be juiced on amphetamines all the time — RVP (@bruinspatsRRR) March 16, 2024

They're pumping him up on some sort of stimulant and when he comes off it he crashes as all his energy is sapped out from under him. — Thomas Guignette 🇺🇸 (@Tomfound) March 16, 2024

This was the most angry and divisive speech I think I've ever seen. Like an angry grandpa sundowning on amphetamines — PatrioticAwakening (@UhFreeAmerican) March 16, 2024





It’s called Dementia- experienced by our family members. We have lived it. The outbursts of anger are typical. Those that deal with this in our families know it all too well. — David Norris (@DavidNorris1960) March 16, 2024

Biden does seem to have his ups and downs. We're surprised they're actually letting him out to campaign.

