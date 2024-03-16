'Something Ain't Right': Border Patrol Union Has Thoughts on Biden's State of the Union Address

Tucker v. Crenshaw on the TikTok Ban Bill: A Deep Dive Into the...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The media decided that President Joe Biden's angry State of the Union campaign speech was "fiery" — that seems to be the word they all agreed upon. Some Democrats posted that Republicans who questioned Biden's mental acuity must feel pretty dumb after seeing that speech … but if Biden is all there, shouldn't he be prosecuted for willfully retaining classified documents in his house and garage?

As Twitchy reported Friday, Biden took on a door, and the door won. A lot of people thought Biden must have been pumped full of drugs — probably Adderall — before the speech, in which he yelled constantly and continually slurred his words. The Border Patrol Union on Saturday concluded that "something ain't right" with Biden:

Look at all that vim and vigor!

Biden does seem to have his ups and downs. We're surprised they're actually letting him out to campaign.

***

