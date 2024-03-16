'Something Ain't Right': Border Patrol Union Has Thoughts on Biden's State of the Union Address

The media decided that President Joe Biden's angry State of the Union campaign speech was "fiery" — that seems to be the word they all agreed upon. Some Democrats posted that Republicans who questioned Biden's mental acuity must feel pretty dumb after seeing that speech … but if Biden is all there, shouldn't he be prosecuted for willfully retaining classified documents in his house and garage?
As Twitchy reported Friday, Biden took on a door, and the door won. A lot of people thought Biden must have been pumped full of drugs — probably Adderall — before the speech, in which he yelled constantly and continually slurred his words. The Border Patrol Union on Saturday concluded that "something ain't right" with Biden:
It isn't Biden's "age" that concerns us. Not all 80-year-olds are equal. But when he instantly gets hyper-focused while exhibiting angry bursts of energy during a debate or SOTU, then the next day transforms back to a state of extreme bumbling confusion, something ain't right. pic.twitter.com/ShcN3Zdh9Q— Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) March 16, 2024
Look at all that vim and vigor!
Biden shuffles up the sidewalk and greets two gentlemen in Michigan, who rush to cover him with their umbrellas — then they guide a VERY confused Biden inside. VIGOR! pic.twitter.com/xoTqLSJ31E— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024
Drugs waring off— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 16, 2024
It is absolutely stimulants.— Traveller through life (@PCD5555) March 16, 2024
It's called Adderall and it started wearing off before the end of the SOTU. He still dropped train of thought even with it.— Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) March 16, 2024
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT— Casillas (@Acasillas6) March 16, 2024
it's the drugs.— GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) March 16, 2024
Sad but true.
But we're not supposed to notice that and pretend he's fiery and vigorous..— here4thelaughs (@smokervern58) March 16, 2024
Amphetamines baby— Daniel Bailey (@DanielFBailey) March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
Can’t be juiced on amphetamines all the time— RVP (@bruinspatsRRR) March 16, 2024
They're pumping him up on some sort of stimulant and when he comes off it he crashes as all his energy is sapped out from under him.— Thomas Guignette 🇺🇸 (@Tomfound) March 16, 2024
This was the most angry and divisive speech I think I've ever seen. Like an angry grandpa sundowning on amphetamines— PatrioticAwakening (@UhFreeAmerican) March 16, 2024
It’s called Dementia- experienced by our family members. We have lived it. The outbursts of anger are typical. Those that deal with this in our families know it all too well.— David Norris (@DavidNorris1960) March 16, 2024
Biden does seem to have his ups and downs. We're surprised they're actually letting him out to campaign.
