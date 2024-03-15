Pinko Rag 'Jacobin' Mourns the Death of Karl Marx on the Anniversary of...
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences',...
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
WUT? NBC News Says Aunts Provide 'Critical Support' to LGBTQ Kids With 'Nonbinary...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will...
Judge Said Fani Willis OR Nathan Wade Had to Leave the Trump Case,...
OH CANADA: Libs of TikTok Exposes Canadian School's RACIST Pizza Party and Hoo...
We've Seen This Movie Before: Rep. Seth Moulton Claims High-Speed Rail Will 'Pay...
What a Harvard Probe Found This 'Honesty Researcher' Was Engaged in Is Beyond...
South Carolina Republican Puts Swamp Creatures in Their Place in Fiery Speech
Disgraced Former US Attorney and Biden Appointee Rachael Rollins Has Law License Suspended
'Time to Bud Light Them': Tyson Wants to Hire Asylum Seekers and People...
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme'...
NOT Sending Their Best: Haitian Arrested for Raping 15 Y/O Disabled Girl Here...

Oop! Enfeebled Joe Biden Took On a Door Today ... And the Door Won

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Maybe enough stories have been written on how absolutely out in left field Biden is at this point, but maybe not. In any case, here is another example of his inability to even deal with even basic daily tasks. This time, it was doors.

Advertisement

Not the music group. They are actually deep and kind of hard to understand. Biden does not know how to deal with actual doors.

Please do not remind us.

If he gets any worse, his handlers will need a leash.

Recommended

School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Neither option is great.

No one is home. Not a person, a pet, a rodent or even a speck of dust. 

Touche and honestly the best comment of the day. 

Advertisement

It looks like Grandpa before he has to go to assisted living.

He would literally break a limb trying to navigate that.

America deserves a rest from him.

That was a close one.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: JOE BIDEN OLD POTUS PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It
Amy Curtis
'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
Grateful Calvin
Pinko Rag 'Jacobin' Mourns the Death of Karl Marx on the Anniversary of his Death... But No One Else Does
Coucy
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Changes to Long COVID Will NOT Shock You
Amy Curtis
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
And BOOM: Rob Schneider Just Needs ONE Headline to Completely TORCH Today's 'Extreme' Democratic Party
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It Amy Curtis
Advertisement