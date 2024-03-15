Biden: Schumer Had a 'Good Speech' Slamming Netanyahu (Journos Couldn't Be Herded Out Fast Enough)

President Biden met today with the Prime Minister of Ireland, and because Biden's as sharp as a tack and full of vim and vigor like his supporters always claim, he didn't need to rely on notes for anything.

Wait, that's not true. Everything was written down for Biden and nothing was left to chance -- even the identity of the person who he was sitting next to:

Biden's handler-prepared note card today featured images of the Irish flag and a headshot of the Irish prime minister (who was sitting right next to him) pic.twitter.com/OhslyZjPeo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

Biden's White House handlers have been doing more aggressive herding than border collies. Yesterday we saw and heard this:

BIDEN: "Can I take a couple questions?"



His handlers IMMEDIATELY remove the press. pic.twitter.com/nJVb3WNVz3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2024

Today brought with it more herding from Biden's handlers, and that happened after the president was asked for his assessment of Sen. Chuck Schumer's rant against Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas must have really enjoyed hearing. Biden said Schumer delivered a "good speech," at which point his handlers again jumped into action to clear the room:

Biden praises Sen. Chuck Schumer's anti-Netanyahu speech: "He made a good speech."



His handlers then promptly and aggressively herd the press out of the room. pic.twitter.com/qMPzj9kVYw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

For some reason we're guessing Biden has no idea what Schumer said in that speech. But it was designed to help save Michigan for his campaign so of course he'd approve.

Why does the press continue to shout out in unison knowing that he’s not gonna answer anybody? — Matteo Faenza (@MatteoFaenza) March 15, 2024

Then as usual Biden just sat there and grins like he was waiting for a double scoop at Baskin Robbins.

***

