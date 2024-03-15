How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From...
Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and...
'All PURPOSEFULLY Ignored': Techno Fog Takes Judge McAfee's Ruling on Fani Willis APART...
And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are in for...
Come ON! Toronto Police Suggest 'New Auto Theft Prevention Tactics' (Gee, What's Next?)
CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking...
This Is Just Getting Sad Now
'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate...
TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel...
Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden...
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case...
We Did NOT Have Mark Hamill Humiliating Himself Cheering Eric Swalwell On Our...
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead

Biden: Schumer Had a 'Good Speech' Slamming Netanyahu (Journos Couldn't Be Herded Out Fast Enough)

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on March 15, 2024

President Biden met today with the Prime Minister of Ireland, and because Biden's as sharp as a tack and full of vim and vigor like his supporters always claim, he didn't need to rely on notes for anything.

Advertisement

Wait, that's not true. Everything was written down for Biden and nothing was left to chance -- even the identity of the person who he was sitting next to: 

Biden's White House handlers have been doing more aggressive herding than border collies. Yesterday we saw and heard this:

Today brought with it more herding from Biden's handlers, and that happened after the president was asked for his assessment of Sen. Chuck Schumer's rant against Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas must have really enjoyed hearing. Biden said Schumer delivered a "good speech," at which point his handlers again jumped into action to clear the room: 

Recommended

And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are in for a WORLD of Hurt
Sam J.
Advertisement

For some reason we're guessing Biden has no idea what Schumer said in that speech. But it was designed to help save Michigan for his campaign so of course he'd approve. 

Then as usual Biden just sat there and grins like he was waiting for a double scoop at Baskin Robbins.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are in for a WORLD of Hurt
Sam J.
We Could ALL Use a Little LOL! Here Are Our Favorite Memes From the Latest Jesse Kelly Meme Thread
Sam J.
'All PURPOSEFULLY Ignored': Techno Fog Takes Judge McAfee's Ruling on Fani Willis APART in Thread
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and CNN Really ARE and It's Perfect
Sam J.
CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis
Sam J.
TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel Rhetoric in 1 BRUTAL Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are in for a WORLD of Hurt Sam J.
Advertisement