Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden did it again the other day: He said he'd get in trouble if he stayed and took questions from the press. So instead, he just sat in his chair like a drooling imbecile waiting for his handlers to rush everyone out of the room. Even Democrat activist Peter Daou was shocked:

Advertisement

Biden is out on the road campaigning, and once again, the president of the United States asked permission to take questions from voters. His handlers made sure the press wasn't in hearing distance.

They'll lose their jobs if Donald Trump wins.

He's incredibly sharp. Everyone in the administration has been sent out to tell us that. It's tough to prepare for a meeting with him because he's so probing and insightful.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough recently informed us that this "version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever."

***

