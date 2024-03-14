Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions

President Joe Biden did it again the other day: He said he'd get in trouble if he stayed and took questions from the press. So instead, he just sat in his chair like a drooling imbecile waiting for his handlers to rush everyone out of the room. Even Democrat activist Peter Daou was shocked:
Oh my Lord. This man is not well. pic.twitter.com/5UoEW90FD6— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) March 6, 2024
Biden is out on the road campaigning, and once again, the president of the United States asked permission to take questions from voters. His handlers made sure the press wasn't in hearing distance.
BIDEN: "Can I take a couple questions?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2024
His handlers IMMEDIATELY remove the press. pic.twitter.com/nJVb3WNVz3
"We're going to take a few questions."— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 14, 2024
Not in front of the journalists.. back to the cars guys
Amazing clip. https://t.co/XOkSXjWgmp
That's exactly what you'd expect Biden's handlers to look like.— Johnathan Marshall (@cajunphried) March 14, 2024
Strange new respect for the staffers who fall on the “Joe wants to take questions” grenade.— Commodore Matt Decker (@CdreMattDecker) March 14, 2024
Protecting Joe is protection of their power, once everybody sees that Joe has no clothes the party is over— Jette Burner (@JetteBurner) March 14, 2024
They'll lose their jobs if Donald Trump wins.
She talks to him like a parent talks to their toddler— Jgcpa2120 (@Dukefootball21) March 14, 2024
He's incredibly sharp. Everyone in the administration has been sent out to tell us that. It's tough to prepare for a meeting with him because he's so probing and insightful.
I wonder which one of these young women— longuylandny (@miller_lin73360) March 14, 2024
was in the Easter Bunny costume
You can tell they really think the SOTU went well— Robbb (@bommrob) March 14, 2024
And so the campaign from the basement begins.— Ed (@Edscurvy) March 14, 2024
They look and sound so on brand it’s almost comical.— 🇺🇸Night "להזדיין ולגלות" Wood ✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) March 14, 2024
And the brave journalists just take it.
They have big pre-k teacher aides energy, which will be a perfect transition in November for them.— DaDirtyJerz (@Saboourns) March 14, 2024
These 24 year old interns are the wranglers in charge of preventing @potus from answering any questions regarding our country.— ReubenSwen (@SwenReuben) March 14, 2024
Not only can they not ask him any questions, they won't even allow them to see him answering any questions.— Hugh Hark (@HarkHugh) March 14, 2024
Why would they want to hide this alpha male at the top of his game? So strange.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough recently informed us that this "version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever."
