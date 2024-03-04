SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread...
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of...
Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...

Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With Biden and Harris

Doug P.  |  10:42 AM on March 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

On Saturday the CBS show "60 Minutes" teased an upcoming segment about illegal immigration, and this particular promo revolved around Texas being forced to do the federal government's job, which they reported as a challenge to Biden's authority:

Advertisement

In that story, there was one person who says he never had his authority challenged from above, and that was the man who was the border patrol chief until last year who saw what happened after Biden urged people to illegally "surge to the border" after he made the border far less secure on day one in office: 

He never even spoke with "border czar" Kamala Harris? That's hardly surprising. But now that Biden's disapproval when it comes to immigration issues is nearly 65 percent (according to the Real Clear Politics average) the White House is pretending to care about border security. 

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Karine Jean-Pierre is busy working on a way to gaslight her way out of any possible questions about the above interview this week.

Now Biden's trying to blame Trump and the Republicans, and that's laughable:

Advertisement

And "surge to the border" they did. You know what happened next:

Yep. It was all intentional, and watching the attempted backpedal from the Democrats because it's an election year is maddening.

*** 

Related:

Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Doug P.
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House Was 'Awash in Speed'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best' Sam J.
Advertisement