60 Minutes Teases Story About How Texas Has 'Aggressively Challenged' Biden's Border Authority

"60 Minutes" is promoting a segment of the show tomorrow night and if the following is any indication, it's pretty clear how the situation is going to be framed:

Border enforcement is the job of the federal government, according to a long line of Supreme Court cases. Rarely, if ever, has a state so aggressively challenged that authority like Texas. Sunday on 60 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/cpG0IhMjKR — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 2, 2024

The story could be much simpler: Texas has been forced to do the federal government's job because of Biden's dereliction of duty at the border.

How dare Texans enforce the law. The audacity. — Joaquin A. Fineline (@itsmedontuc) March 2, 2024

If the federal government would do its job and secure the border, Texas wouldn’t be having to do this. — Buck Lawson (@BuckLawson2) March 2, 2024

That's the angle "60 Minutes" should be taking but making it that simple an honest won't be in the "journalism" cards.

. @60Minutes is going to spend an entire segment grappling with why Texas has to secure the border 🤡 https://t.co/4tlA2ndiJ8 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 2, 2024

We can't help but wonder how much heavy lifting they're going to do on behalf of Biden (in addition to getting rid of Catherine Herridge, one of the few actual journalists in the industry).

Hi 60 minutes, fixed it for you:



***Rarely, if ever, has the federal government acted as travel agents for illegal immigrants while instructing border patrol to stand down, causing states like Texas to fend for itself. https://t.co/rpqJt32xZ2 — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) March 2, 2024

What are the odds that their story contains reminders that Biden urged people to "immediately surge to the border" and then lifted Trump's EOs in order to make it easier to get into the country illegally?

This problem needs to be solved by the federal government deciding to do the job it is supposed to be doing. — Crime In NYC (@CrimeInNYC) March 2, 2024

If the federal government would do their job then the states wouldn’t have to do it for them. https://t.co/kxruulSdX8 — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) March 2, 2024

It's really that simple, not that "60 Minutes" won't make it a lot more complicated.

