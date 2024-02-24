Parental Rights Are on the Line: Indiana Couple Petitions SCOTUS on Gender Affirmation...
SO Glad Adults Are Back in Charge: Biden SOTU to Blame 'Corporate Greed',...
Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA...
Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
Laken Riley Murder Suspect Illegally Entered U.S. While Kamala Harris Was Saying This...
Shocker! Media Headlines Avoiding a Detail About Univ. of Georgia Murder Suspect
Sound Familiar? Gov't Says Balloon Floating Over the U.S. Poses No Threat to...
ADL Refuses to Classify Audrey Hale as a Left-Wing Extremist, Claims All Shooters...
Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border...
Not Even Video Evidence is Enough. Judd Legum's Gotcha Video of Nonbinary Teen...
Sayin' it Without Sayin' it? VP Kamala Harris Carefully Manages Vague Yet Pandering...
Protect and Serve? FBI Agent Charged With Stealing From Homes While Executing Search...
If Trump Wins, Trying to Stop Election Certification Won't Be a 'Threat to...
Pure Nightmare Fuel: Twitter Reacts to Biden Saying the Key to His Marriage...

Bill Melugin Nukes Axios' 'More Fortified Than Ever' Border BS With a Short Video (Then Got Blocked)

Doug P.  |  1:49 PM on February 24, 2024
Twitchy

As we told you earlier, just around the time we were learning that a man in the U.S. illegally (who reportedly entered the country in September of last year) had been arrested in the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, Axios thought it would be a good time to put out this story:

Advertisement

"The southern border is more fortified than it's ever been"?

Did Karine Jean-Pierre write that?

In any case, Fox News' Bill Melugin knows better because he sees evidence to the contrary every day, and responded to the Axios story with a video:

Apparently that reality check wasn't a welcome one:

LOL. We're not too shocked by that.

Recommended

Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student
Doug P.
Advertisement

Apparently.

For some "journalists," it's easier to just pass along talking points from the Democrats than to go see for yourself.

*** 

Related:

Laken Riley Murder Suspect Illegally Entered U.S. While Kamala Harris Was Saying This to Chuck Todd

Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student
Doug P.
SO Glad Adults Are Back in Charge: Biden SOTU to Blame 'Corporate Greed', Shrinkflation for Economic Woes
Amy Curtis
Desperate: Charles CW Cooke Blasts Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
Amy Curtis
'Take the L, Bro': 'Professor' Doubles Down After Community Notes Crushes His Attempt to Dunk on Trump
ArtistAngie
ADL Refuses to Classify Audrey Hale as a Left-Wing Extremist, Claims All Shooters Are 'Right-Wing'
Grateful Calvin
Laken Riley Murder Suspect Illegally Entered U.S. While Kamala Harris Was Saying This to Chuck Todd
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Newsweek Puts a 'MAGA' Spin on Story About Illegal Charged With Killing UGA Student Doug P.
Advertisement