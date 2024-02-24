Bill Melugin Nukes Axios' 'More Fortified Than Ever' Border BS With a Short Video (Then Got Blocked)

As we told you earlier, just around the time we were learning that a man in the U.S. illegally (who reportedly entered the country in September of last year) had been arrested in the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, Axios thought it would be a good time to put out this story:

By using the term "open border," conservatives are falsely suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle.



But the southern border is more fortified than it's ever been.



Axios Explains: The myth of a U.S.-Mexico "open border" https://t.co/QIFN0ZhCIp — Axios (@axios) February 24, 2024

"The southern border is more fortified than it's ever been"?

Did Karine Jean-Pierre write that?

In any case, Fox News' Bill Melugin knows better because he sees evidence to the contrary every day, and responded to the Axios story with a video:

Apparently that reality check wasn't a welcome one:

Author of this piece blocked me 🥲 pic.twitter.com/dDcTMdu1Js — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 24, 2024

LOL. We're not too shocked by that.

His mind, eyes and ears are definitely a lot more closed than the border. — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) February 24, 2024

The truth hurts. ☹️ — Ginger (@GingerAmero) February 24, 2024

Apparently.

😂 If they can’t do the leg work, they block others who do! Figures! — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) February 24, 2024

For some "journalists," it's easier to just pass along talking points from the Democrats than to go see for yourself.

