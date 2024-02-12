Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random Person at the Vegas Airport

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was feeling bad about the San Francisco 49ers overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs until being reminded, so he claims, about who has the potential to be a real hero this year:

Advertisement

I was absolutely sulking over the Niners loss as I walked through Vegas airport. Then a man ahead of me on the escalator turned around and said, “do me a favor, don’t let that traitor win.” What a wake-up call. Football was fun. Time to win for freedom and democracy. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 12, 2024

Oh, really? Also, how does Swalwell know this particular figment of his imagination wasn't talking about the current president?

For some reason, claims from a Democrat who likes to lie a lot are met with a healthy dose of skepticism:

Of all the things that didn’t happen, this is definitely one of them!! https://t.co/NGKeQhy1LI — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 12, 2024

I’ll take things that never happened for $1000, Alex — HarrisonBergeron (@thejaphyryder) February 12, 2024

In all the things that never happened, this is the neverest. https://t.co/1UssBYSFWJ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 12, 2024

They invent conversations in their heads. It’s all projection. https://t.co/p5EISX6ykA — Dirk This (@Dirkalot) February 12, 2024

Narrator: "And that person was Eric Swalwell."

Or maybe somebody else.

That was me and I was talking about you. https://t.co/xsuo2xGEUe — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 12, 2024

Projection detected:

Do you...know how voting works? It's how people "win" in free and democratic countries. Some clown telling you not to "let" the "traitor" win implies that he, and you, think you have personal control over the election outcome.



Which seems about right. Y'all always project… https://t.co/pm6CVuR915 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 12, 2024

The Democrats are fighting to "save democracy" by trying to ensure that there's only one candidate on the ballot and refuse to recognize the irony.

***

Related:

Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Some Brutal Reminders After Slamming 'Soft on Violent Crime Prosecutors'

Rep. Eric Swalwell IDs the BIGGEST Victim of Intel Community Weaponization

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!