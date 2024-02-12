Kamala Harris Shows Her TRUE Colors Backstabbing Biden, Claims 'She's Ready to Serve'...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares a Totally Real Request He Got From a Random Person at the Vegas Airport

Doug P.  |  1:28 PM on February 12, 2024
Twitter

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was feeling bad about the San Francisco 49ers overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs until being reminded, so he claims, about who has the potential to be a real hero this year:

Oh, really? Also, how does Swalwell know this particular figment of his imagination wasn't talking about the current president?

For some reason, claims from a Democrat who likes to lie a lot are met with a healthy dose of skepticism: 

Narrator: "And that person was Eric Swalwell." 

Or maybe somebody else.

Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church
Coucy
Projection detected:

The Democrats are fighting to "save democracy" by trying to ensure that there's only one candidate on the ballot and refuse to recognize the irony.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Some Brutal Reminders After Slamming 'Soft on Violent Crime Prosecutors'

Rep. Eric Swalwell IDs the BIGGEST Victim of Intel Community Weaponization

Police Baffled as to Motive of Trans Shooter With 'Free Palestine' Written on Gun at Joel Osteen's Church
Coucy
