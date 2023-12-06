Portland Schools Must Consider Race and Gender Identity When Disciplining Students
Doug P.  |  5:44 PM on December 06, 2023

When the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, a Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was put into place. 

The Committee can call off all future meetings because Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has revealed the identity of the biggest victim of intel community weaponization -- he just hopes nobody knows the reason: 

That from Swalwell is an absolute work of art. 

Here's a reminder about the reason Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Community:

McCarthy tried to have Swalwell removed from the Intelligence panel in March 2021 based on his contact with a suspected Chinese spy. His resolution against Swalwell, which was voted down in the Democratic-led House, cited information that the suspected spy, Christine Fang, came into contact with Swalwell’s campaign as he was first running for Congress in 2012 and participated in fundraising for his 2014 campaign.

Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns and briefed Congress about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.

CNN: It's Time For Carbon Passports To Limit Travel (To Save The Environment, Of Course)
Amy Curtis
And Swalwell's now a victim of intel community weaponization? Cute.

It appears that only Republicans can be expelled from Congress these days.

Yet Swalwell not only remains in Congress but has also claimed victim status as a result.

*** 

