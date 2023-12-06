Rep. Eric Swalwell IDs the BIGGEST Victim of Intel Community Weaponization

When the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, a Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government was put into place.

Advertisement

The Committee can call off all future meetings because Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell has revealed the identity of the biggest victim of intel community weaponization -- he just hopes nobody knows the reason:

Eric Swalwell claims “There’s nobody who has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me” because it was revealed that he slept with a Chinese spy.

pic.twitter.com/jKehkMkm2L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 6, 2023

SWALWELL: "I wanna speak personally because there's nobody on this committee who has been a bigger victim of the weaponization of the intelligence community than me!" 🤡



(He was removed from the House Intel Committee over his relationship with a Chinese spy) pic.twitter.com/jf24TxbHB1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

That from Swalwell is an absolute work of art.

Here's a reminder about the reason Swalwell was removed from the Intelligence Community:

McCarthy tried to have Swalwell removed from the Intelligence panel in March 2021 based on his contact with a suspected Chinese spy. His resolution against Swalwell, which was voted down in the Democratic-led House, cited information that the suspected spy, Christine Fang, came into contact with Swalwell’s campaign as he was first running for Congress in 2012 and participated in fundraising for his 2014 campaign. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns and briefed Congress about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.

And Swalwell's now a victim of intel community weaponization? Cute.

A sitting U.S. Congressman, @ericswalwell, is compromised by the CCP: Why has he not been expelled? — Rich Ellefritz, PhD (@RichEllefritz) December 6, 2023

It appears that only Republicans can be expelled from Congress these days.

Dude should have been restricted from any government job for this. https://t.co/9keV8UlIrn — PETER 🇺🇸 (@peterAmerica123) December 6, 2023

Yet Swalwell not only remains in Congress but has also claimed victim status as a result.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!