'Are You Defending $71 Billion in Fraud?' Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points

The Democrats might not control the White House, Senate or House of Representatives, but if you count the legacy media on their team they might outnumber the Republicans.

Advertisement

One such "journalist" was asking questions to Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the waste, fraud and abuse that's being discovered and rooted out and sounded as if he were reading off a list of DNC talking points. Leavitt basically gave him a wedgie and stuffed him in a locker. Watch:

MUST WATCH: @PressSec smacks down Fake News loser @PeterAlexander as he tries to run cover for the WASTE, FRAUD, and ABUSE in the federal government.



"Why is the media so against cutting waste, fraud, and abuse? ... We will not be deterred [by] people like you." pic.twitter.com/3K8dpqCycC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

Watching "journalists" argue that all the waste being found isn't really that bad continues to be amazing.

She is awesome. We have “journalists” (leftist advocates) here in Wyoming that are attempting to push the same deceit on the citizens. We will not be deterred and wasteful spending will be stopped at every level of government. https://t.co/33X4PUrLoJ — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) February 21, 2025

🔥 We’ll said by @PressSec



Why is the media against cutting waste, fraud, and abuse? It’s like they hate America. https://t.co/Qp81yWFVDG — Mitchell Meade (@MitchellTMeade) February 21, 2025

As we discovered when USAID was halted, some in the media have been profiting from the waste, hence some of their anger at Trump and DOGE.

🔥🔥🔥🔥The Fake News Media is getting destroyed everyday…. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/BM2LKN6k3t — TeamMagaKim (@teammagakim) February 21, 2025

You love to see it!