Communication Takedown: Pete Hegseth Debuts Trump's Revolutionary Strategy to Counter Fake...
Elon Musk Calls Out Zelensky and Community Note Manipulation

'Are You Defending $71 Billion in Fraud?' Karoline Leavitt Dismantles Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points

Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on February 21, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

The Democrats might not control the White House, Senate or House of Representatives, but if you count the legacy media on their team they might outnumber the Republicans. 

One such "journalist" was asking questions to Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt about the waste, fraud and abuse that's being discovered and rooted out and sounded as if he were reading off a list of DNC talking points. Leavitt basically gave him a wedgie and stuffed him in a locker. Watch: 

Watching "journalists" argue that all the waste being found isn't really that bad continues to be amazing. 

As we discovered when USAID was halted, some in the media have been profiting from the waste, hence some of their anger at Trump and DOGE.

You love to see it!

