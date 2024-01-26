Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Some Brutal Reminders After Slamming 'Soft on Violent Crime Prosecutors'

The following story alarmed Rep. Eric Swalwell this week:

A mother and her 2-year-old have been reunited after the child was taken in a suspected carjacking in Oakland Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday, our sister station ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena went to the area where the 2-year-old was found and pieced together how officers were able to reunite the boy with his family. ABC7 News obtained exclusive video where a suspect can be seen driving the stolen vehicle into a warehouse area in San Leandro.

Advertisement

The California Democrat says stories like that are the reason his family practices what to do in case of a carjacking:

My wife and I play these scenarios over in our head all the time. We’ve practiced going out through the back seat to get our kids out of our car if we are carjacked. This is not normal. Soft on violent-crime prosecutors are letting too many dangerous people threaten our kids. https://t.co/kWEhPw9tBz — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 25, 2024

Um, who wants to tell him?

Let us know when you find out who is responsible for these policies. https://t.co/Kcu03zn6Fe — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 26, 2024

It's a total mystery!

Ok but are these prosecutors republicans — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) January 25, 2024

You and your party support this behavior. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) January 26, 2024

Swalwell just provided a good reason NOT to vote for Democrat DAs (or Dems in general for that matter). Also a little bit of self-awareness would be nice to see on occasion:

This you endorsing the DA? STFU pic.twitter.com/lAfpggk7Mr — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 25, 2024

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

Get a firearm. Get trained. Defend your wife and kids. Oh, and stop trying to ban my right to self defense while you’re at it. https://t.co/mEwfT6zqMc — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) January 26, 2024

That’s why people are moving out of the state you represent https://t.co/aCWLMzChby — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 25, 2024

Thanks, Democrat, whose Democrat policies have made this a daily reality in Democrat cities. https://t.co/cvFWvcyeX2 — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) January 26, 2024

In other words...

Bingo!

The self-owning congressman was also advised to remember his party's true priority in these matters:

Shouldn’t you really be focused on the victimhood of the carjacker? — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 26, 2024

Eric, please delete this. That carjacker appears to be marginalized and your white supremacist rhetoric doesn’t help. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 25, 2024

Swalwell's DEI score is going to go down drastically because of his tweet!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!