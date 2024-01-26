Sean Davis Translates What's Being Reported As Biden Delivering a 'Win for Environmentalis...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Gets Some Brutal Reminders After Slamming 'Soft on Violent Crime Prosecutors'

Doug P.  |  9:50 AM on January 26, 2024
Meme

The following story alarmed Rep. Eric Swalwell this week:

A mother and her 2-year-old have been reunited after the child was taken in a suspected carjacking in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, our sister station ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena went to the area where the 2-year-old was found and pieced together how officers were able to reunite the boy with his family.

ABC7 News obtained exclusive video where a suspect can be seen driving the stolen vehicle into a warehouse area in San Leandro.

The California Democrat says stories like that are the reason his family practices what to do in case of a carjacking: 

Um, who wants to tell him?

It's a total mystery!

Swalwell just provided a good reason NOT to vote for Democrat DAs (or Dems in general for that matter). Also a little bit of self-awareness would be nice to see on occasion: 

Self-awareness takes another holiday!

