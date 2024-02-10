Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave

Earlier this month we told you about reports of how one San Francisco Bay-area school was trying to boost test scores, and it's the most "progressive" great idea ever in that it'll have the opposite effect, all with the help of an organization called "Woke Kindergarten" providing guidance for teachers:

Advertisement

A Bay Area school struggling to boost low test scores and student attendance is paying $250,000 for an organization called Woke Kindergarten to train teachers to disrupt racism and remove those barriers to learning. Its test scores fell even further. https://t.co/TumgU7EaR3 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) February 3, 2024

The details behind Woke Kindergarten are even worse than you might have imagined, but predictably the Left's problem isn't the insanity that teachers are being taught to teach kids, but rather with the teacher who exposed what's going on.

Here's how the SF progs have temporarily solved the problem as they see it:

The teacher who shared his concerns about the Woke Kindergarten PD with @sfchronicle has been placed on leave, just after the story published. @jilltucker reports:https://t.co/mWI1JuuNhh — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) February 10, 2024

From the San Francisco Chronicle:

The East Bay teacher who publicly questioned spending $250,000 on an anti-racist teaching training program was placed on administrative leave Thursday, days after he shared his concerns over Woke Kindergarten in the Chronicle. Hayward Unified School District teacher Tiger Craven-Neeley said district officials summoned him to a video conference Thursday afternoon and instructed him to turn in his keys and laptop and not return to his classroom at Glassbrook Elementary until further notice. They did not give any specifics as to why he was placed on paid leave, other than to say it was over “allegations of unprofessional conduct,” Craven-Neeley said.

Exposing leftist lunacy and letting taxpayers know how their money is being spent is now considered "unprofessional conduct"? This is where we are.

Retaliation for questioning an insane program that is actively harming children. Upside down. https://t.co/2FTjSHiAyU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 10, 2024

His mistake was embarrassing people who insist this sort of dumbassery doesn’t exist. https://t.co/I9wHnEnL2J — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 10, 2024

Yep!

Political retaliation is fine, if committed by liberals. https://t.co/wcfz89CAT7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 10, 2024

Glad we’ve found the real villain here https://t.co/8nMICmjbYP — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 10, 2024

"Problem solved," according to the whacko lefties in San Fran.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!