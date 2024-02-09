Biden's Mental State Is Crumbling Before Our Eyes
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy over Biden Goes SO WRONG He...
L.A. Times Published a Defense of Biden That Sounds Like It Came Straight...
Numbers Don't LIE --> It's Official, the Mainstream Media Is DYING and It's...
Ivy League? LOL! Dem Press Sec's Attempt to Defend Biden and His 'Mental...
'Buck Stops Here' President Assigns Blame for Classified Docs That 'Appeared' in His...
Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal...
Dem Reportedly Unhappy With WH for Allowing Biden to Speak 'That Late at...
*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and...
HA! Tom Nichols So EMBARRASSED By His Own Post Carrying Water for Biden's...
Hillary Triggered by Tucker, Has a Total Meltdown Over Putin Interview
UH OH! Even CNN Isn't Buying the Biden WH Spin on the Special...
Dude, WHAT? Rolling Stone Circling the Wagons After DISASTROUS Biden Report Drops Goes...
Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even...

NY Post's Front Page Says It All About Biden (This Australian Paper's Take Is Even MORE Brutal)

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on February 09, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

The Biden White House and many Democrats are spinning like the wind after the release of a special counsel report showing that the president "wilfully retained" classified documents in his garage and elsewhere but no charges were recommended because Biden's getting more senile by the day

Advertisement

Yet even as Hur found evidence that Biden willfully held onto and shared with a ghostwriter highly classified information, the special counsel devoted much of his report to explaining why he did not believe the evidence met the standard for criminal charges, including a high probability that the Justice Department would not be able to prove Biden’s intent beyond a reasonable doubt, citing among other things an advanced age that they said made him forgetful and the possibility of “innocent explanations” for the records that they could not refute.

The New York Post's cover today sums up how it's going for Biden (not to mention America): 

OOF.

Speaking of brutal, check out the upcoming cover of this newspaper from Australia: 

Recommended

*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Double OOF.

America's respected on the world stage once again! Wait, maybe not.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Nancy Pelosi LACKEY's Dig at Peter Doocy over Biden Goes SO WRONG He Tries Hiding Replies (Got the Best!)
Sam J.
Rand Paul Better Get His Receipt After OWNING Biden With This Perfectly Brutal Gaza/Mexico ZINGER
Sam J.
Numbers Don't LIE --> It's Official, the Mainstream Media Is DYING and It's SPECTACULAR
Sam J.
L.A. Times Published a Defense of Biden That Sounds Like It Came Straight From the White House
Doug P.
Techno Fog's DAMNING Thread Breaks Down Robert Hur's Biden Report and it's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
*SNICKERS* You Can Actually SEE the Panic Setting in at The Bulwark and Lincoln Project and It's GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement