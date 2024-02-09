NY Post's Front Page Says It All About Biden (This Australian Paper's Take Is Even MORE Brutal)

The Biden White House and many Democrats are spinning like the wind after the release of a special counsel report showing that the president "wilfully retained" classified documents in his garage and elsewhere but no charges were recommended because Biden's getting more senile by the day.

Yet even as Hur found evidence that Biden willfully held onto and shared with a ghostwriter highly classified information, the special counsel devoted much of his report to explaining why he did not believe the evidence met the standard for criminal charges, including a high probability that the Justice Department would not be able to prove Biden’s intent beyond a reasonable doubt, citing among other things an advanced age that they said made him forgetful and the possibility of “innocent explanations” for the records that they could not refute.

The New York Post's cover today sums up how it's going for Biden (not to mention America):

Today's cover: Joe Biden’s constant verbal blunders show he’s not fit to lead the country https://t.co/uSnM22W2w1 pic.twitter.com/AlHOWriSUV — New York Post (@nypost) February 9, 2024

OOF.

Speaking of brutal, check out the upcoming cover of this newspaper from Australia:

The view of Biden from Australia https://t.co/ttCadeUTYM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 9, 2024

Double OOF.

I’ve been saying the world is laughing at us, and I was correct. https://t.co/u7IXgHA2sq — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 9, 2024

America's respected on the world stage once again! Wait, maybe not.

