Sen. Chris Murphy Comes Right Out and Names the People Dems 'Care About Most'

On day one of the Biden presidency, the White House rescinded many of the measures that were keeping the border secure, which resulted in record numbers of people flowing into the country illegally.

Advertisement

Border Patrol has processed more migrants who entered the U.S. illegally in December than in any other month in the agency's history, internal federal statistics obtained by CBS News show, highlighting the magnitude of the extraordinary migration crisis the Biden administration is grappling with. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody more than 225,000 migrants who crossed the southern border — in between official crossings — during the first 27 days of December, according to the preliminary Department of Homeland Security statistics.

However, it's still not enough for Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who was talking with MSNBC's Chris Hayes and said the quiet part out loud:

🚨 Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy admits Democrats' "strategy" on immigration "has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country," so they're adjusting it pic.twitter.com/IPXCh0WQi2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2024

Wait, what were those two words again?

Yeah, that's what we thought Murphy said. At least those "undocumented Americans" know that they're the people the Dems care most about.

Wow. Murphy is an official Biden campaign surrogate, appointed to Biden’s National Advisory Board https://t.co/jtML9uodrb — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 8, 2024

That was not a Freudian slip what so ever. That was a clear indication of what they see is their path to permanent power. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 8, 2024

Bingo! And Murphy couldn't have made that more clear.

What??? 😂 Did he really just say that?? That’s not who you work for dude. — Carolina Stewart (@CStewart2424) February 8, 2024

The Democrats couldn't make it more obvious who they care the most about, and it's NOT their actual constituencies.

Lmao.. dude openly admits the great replacement theory is real and in play… import millions of “new” Americans… unbelievable https://t.co/n9q8nf741H — Timothy Z (@papadagger) February 8, 2024

"Undocumented Americans" -- unreal.

Are those same undocumented Murphy cares so much about also voting for him? 🤔 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

Great question! The Democrats at least hope to turn them all into voters.

It’s so hard to believe what is happening in this country…but it’s happening nonetheless. — queen ann (@kimamfb) February 8, 2024

And it's all by design, which makes it even more maddening, and the Democrats need to be sent a huge message in November.

***

Related:

Sen. Chris Murphy Says If GOP Doesn't Give Up Push for Border Security, China Will Invade Taiwan

OOF! Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Chris Murphy by Mocking Him AND His Crap Immigration Bill in Brutal Back and Forth

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!