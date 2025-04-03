CNN Lib Claims Lloyd Austin ‘Never Compromised American Lives'

BUSTED: Cali Judge Who Ruled Trump Must Fund Illegal Immigrants Has MAJOR Conflict...
Brett T. | 7:15 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Here's Scott Jennings schooling another liberal on CNN. A couple of weeks ago, when the Signal "scandal" was still a thing, a columnist for POLITICO wrote that no Defense Secretary would survive such a scandal in any other administration. He was quickly reminded that you didn't have to go back very far to disprove that theory. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin presided over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal in which 13 service members were killed, then droned an innocent man and his children in retaliation, and then went missing for a week without telling anyone he was going under anesthesia.

Dan Koh, a former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary under Joe Biden, tried to claim that Austin "never compromised American lives." Scott Jennings set him straight.

Did Joe Biden ever utter the names of those killed at Abbey Gate? Or was he too busy checking his watch?

