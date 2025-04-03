See You in Court! Michigan Judge Okay's White Man's Racial Discrimination Suit Against IBM

We've told you about tech giant IBM in the past, mostly about their anti-White, super-woke DEI policies.

And now, thanks to those policies, the company is facing a discrimination suit -- one a Michigan judge ruled can proceed.

A Michigan judge just ruled that IBM must face a former employee’s discrimination lawsuit after he was allegedly fired for being a White male.



The Judge said the structure of IBM’s diversity program may have incentivized his managers to discriminate against White males. pic.twitter.com/lA0nW5CfDH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 3, 2025

Good.

Here's more from HR Drive:

With DEI increasingly becoming a compliance issue for employers, the lawsuit against IBM shows how courts may consider certain kinds of programs to be potentially discriminatory. For example, Jarbou noted that IBM’s program went beyond a diversity aspiration or goal. The plaintiff 'allege[d] that IBM’s CEO set specific percentage targets for the racial and gender composition of IBM’s workforce and then IBM implemented a system of financial incentives to reward executives who worked to achieve those targets,' according to the lawsuit. 'IBM’s CEO also suggested that executives who did not make progress could be penalized by being fired or having their pay reduced.' While IBM argued that the incentive plan only applied to executive employees, Jarbou said the company’s corporate documents did not define “executive” and could potentially apply to 4,000 workers who fall within that designation.

It's clearly discriminatory and racist.

We need the actual discovery to see the references on this first page. They said they fired him for performance. That’s objectively proven if true. More to this. — Crab Lozenge (@Crablozenge) April 3, 2025

This writer will share a personal story. Years ago, her then-husband worked for IBM in a call center. They wanted to transfer those jobs overseas but rather than firing everyone outright, they started imposing stricter standards, absurd meeting requirements, and everything they could do to make the job insufferable so people would quit or they could terminate people for cause and not have to pay unemployment or severance.

So color her skeptical.

Good news! Now there needs to be more of these lawsuits filed. A LOT more! Sue every single school or business that discriminated against white men. Sue them into oblivion. Teach them a lesson they’ll never forget. Discrimination is wrong no matter what direction it’s going. — Chris Scalise (@scause1701) April 3, 2025

This is actual systemic racism.

This is happening at scale within most big corporations, as despite the new Trump policies, the HR departments are littered with woke DEI hires. Example: I’m in tech. Of the last 35 recruiters who reached out to me, only 2 were white. It’s absolutely insane. — Trellz (@Trellraiser) April 3, 2025

The Left's definition of 'diversity' always means: no white people at all.

DEI is one of the most destructive, persistent ideas in society. We need to snuff out DEI root and stem.



This is a great step forward.



We need to stay on the offensive, or they will keep defying Trump’s EOs and SCOTUS rulings (talk about law and order). — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) April 3, 2025

It's the actual systemic racism the Left screams about.

This is a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They need to set a precedent to show other companies that this will not be tolerated. We live in a meritocracy, not a 2 tier commie system. — SamuraiBlitzt (@SBlitzt) April 3, 2025

It sure is a violation of the Civil Rights act.

It's time to make meritocracy great again.

“DEI” should be “DWM”: “disfavoring white males https://t.co/VyFKTcyJsg — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 3, 2025

That's the truth.

Just a daily reminder that racism is never okay, doesn't matter who it is against https://t.co/OfciIzYJBc — Dr Jared L. Ross (@jared999) April 3, 2025

It's always wrong.

