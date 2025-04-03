Katie Pavlich Has a GREAT Idea That Would Keep the Formerly Taxpayer Funded...
See You in Court! Michigan Judge Okay's White Man's Racial Discrimination Suit Against IBM

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

We've told you about tech giant IBM in the past, mostly about their anti-White, super-woke DEI policies.

And now, thanks to those policies, the company is facing a discrimination suit -- one a Michigan judge ruled can proceed.

Good.

Here's more from HR Drive:

With DEI increasingly becoming a compliance issue for employers, the lawsuit against IBM shows how courts may consider certain kinds of programs to be potentially discriminatory. For example, Jarbou noted that IBM’s program went beyond a diversity aspiration or goal. 

The plaintiff 'allege[d] that IBM’s CEO set specific percentage targets for the racial and gender composition of IBM’s workforce and then IBM implemented a system of financial incentives to reward executives who worked to achieve those targets,' according to the lawsuit. 'IBM’s CEO also suggested that executives who did not make progress could be penalized by being fired or having their pay reduced.'

While IBM argued that the incentive plan only applied to executive employees, Jarbou said the company’s corporate documents did not define “executive” and could potentially apply to 4,000 workers who fall within that designation.

It's clearly discriminatory and racist.

This writer will share a personal story. Years ago, her then-husband worked for IBM in a call center. They wanted to transfer those jobs overseas but rather than firing everyone outright, they started imposing stricter standards, absurd meeting requirements, and everything they could do to make the job insufferable so people would quit or they could terminate people for cause and not have to pay unemployment or severance.

So color her skeptical.

This is actual systemic racism.

The Left's definition of 'diversity' always means: no white people at all.

It's the actual systemic racism the Left screams about.

It sure is a violation of the Civil Rights act.

It's time to make meritocracy great again.

That's the truth.

It's always wrong.

Tags: DISCRIMINATION JUDGE MICHIGAN RACISM WHITE MEN DEI

