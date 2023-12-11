OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience...
Special Counsel Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Donald Trump's Immunity Claims
Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Hunter Biden's Attorney Notes That Joe 'Has Been a Supportive Father to His...
British Journo Shocked Politician Would Conflate Unchecked Immigration With Pro-Hamas Marc...
Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTO...
More Than 650 Harvard Professors Sign Letter in Support of President Claudine Gay
Biden Admin, FDA Delaying Ban On Menthol Cigarettes AGAIN
Here We Go: Missouri Attorney General Investigating Media Matters for Fraud
Freedom From Religion Foundations Erects 'Resist Christian Nationalism' Billboard
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About...
Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Not So Smart: Columbia Students Threaten Tuition Strike Because Of 'Israeli Apartheid'
WaPo Columnist Says GOP Believes In Free Speech Except When It Comes to...

Sen. Chris Murphy Says If GOP Doesn't Give Up Push for Border Security, China Will Invade Taiwan

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Here's an idea — if the Democrats want $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, maybe they could compromise on the U.S. border; heck, even Sen. John Fetterman said he was open to an honest discussion. But the Republicans' demand for some attention to border security is holding up aid to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chided Congress for dragging its feet:

Advertisement

The Biden administration has seemed to take a new tack: President Joe Biden said if Putin takes Ukraine, the next thing he'll do is invade one of our NATO allies and we'll have to send troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that if lawmakers fail to pass more aid to Ukraine, it will "very likely" lead to U.S. troops on the ground in Europe defending NATO allies in other countries Russia may target next. NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters that if they think the price of funding Ukraine is high, "just imagine how much higher it's gonna be … in American blood."

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday and upped the stakes even higher:

Guess Democrats had better compromise on the "far-right" immigration demands the GOP is making if that's the case.

Recommended

OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Why is the Biden administration so adamant about keeping the border open? What's Biden's immigration policy, besides letting everybody in?

Advertisement

None of them do … with the exception of the mayors of blue cities who are being overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Even they're calling on the Biden administration to get the border under control.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BORDER SECURITY CHRIS MURPHY NBC UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Special Counsel Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Donald Trump's Immunity Claims
Brett T.
A 'Banned Books' Section Is An Oxymoron: Guy Gets Schooled for Tweet About B&N Display
Amy Curtis
Caitlin Johnstone: Israel Could Exterminate Gaza and Supporters Would Say 'WHAT ABOUT OCTOBER 7??'
Brett T.
Climate Defiance - The Only Action We Get Is Direct Action
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement