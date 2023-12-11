Sen. Chris Murphy Says If GOP Doesn't Give Up Push for Border Security, China Will Invade Taiwan

Here's an idea — if the Democrats want $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, maybe they could compromise on the U.S. border; heck, even Sen. John Fetterman said he was open to an honest discussion. But the Republicans' demand for some attention to border security is holding up aid to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chided Congress for dragging its feet:

Zelenskyy criticizes Congress for not approving money faster: Putin is "inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill" pic.twitter.com/jPuEtNyJHH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 11, 2023

The Biden administration has seemed to take a new tack: President Joe Biden said if Putin takes Ukraine, the next thing he'll do is invade one of our NATO allies and we'll have to send troops. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said last week that if lawmakers fail to pass more aid to Ukraine, it will "very likely" lead to U.S. troops on the ground in Europe defending NATO allies in other countries Russia may target next. NSC spokesman John Kirby told reporters that if they think the price of funding Ukraine is high, "just imagine how much higher it's gonna be … in American blood."

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday and upped the stakes even higher:

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy claims if Republicans don't give up their push for border security "in the next 24 to 48 hours," then "Russia is going to march into Ukraine" and "China is going to be given a green light to invade Taiwan" pic.twitter.com/rfYbAr6yFH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 10, 2023

Guess Democrats had better compromise on the "far-right" immigration demands the GOP is making if that's the case.

Or, Democrats could compromise on border security. It’s up to them. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) December 10, 2023

Secure the border in America before trying to secure borders in other nations. We are not asking for much. We pay the taxes and expect our problems to come first and foremost. — Ani Makom (@ani_makom) December 10, 2023

The invasion is in El Paso, NOT Donbas. — Roger Teply (@RogerTeply) December 10, 2023

Their desperation is troubling. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) December 10, 2023

Pretty unbelievable. The danger is the open border, not his speculation. Democrats could compromise but I don't care for giving Ukraine money. — Lee Thompson (@thompsonlee17) December 11, 2023

The more Democrats refuse to engage on the border, the greater their hyperbole around Ukraine. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 11, 2023

Easy solution, close the borders and start mass deportations today. Not that hard. — Mister Dick (@DickWorldd) December 11, 2023

Let’s test your theory, shall we? — JeffO (@JeffOstler1) December 11, 2023

You have no public support for this position. Zero.



Which begs the question, why are the you (Dems) so desperately and adamantly holding onto it? — Lisa Ann (@lisa_roatch) December 10, 2023

Why is the Biden administration so adamant about keeping the border open? What's Biden's immigration policy, besides letting everybody in?

Restore our national sovereignty and then we’ll talk. — Midnight’s Unseen Benefactor (@UnseenMAGA) December 11, 2023

Tell him that if we don’t secure our border, Russia, China and the rest of the world will march into the United States of America — ana mcnally (@aimcnally1956) December 11, 2023

This sounds super serious. I think Chris should move to Ukraine and personally oversee operations at the front.



It's the only way to be sure. — Douglas Loft ✝️ (@DouglasLoft) December 10, 2023

He really doesn't want that border to be secured does he? — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) December 10, 2023

None of them do … with the exception of the mayors of blue cities who are being overwhelmed with illegal immigrants. Even they're calling on the Biden administration to get the border under control.

