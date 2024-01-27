Energy Secretary Granholm Says She Never Heard Biden Say He Would End Fossil Fuel (So Let's Help)

Artist Billy Bragg Advocates For Censorship of Children's Books and Encounters a Scathing...
Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on January 27, 2024
Screen shot

Observing this administration for the last three-plus years has been like watching an incredibly long Marx Brothers movie (the Karl kind of Marx, not Groucho). 

The U.S. Energy Secretary, who, not unlike Nancy Pelosi, has had some fortuitously timed stock trades, was interviewed this week and reminded of President Biden's promise as a candidate back in 2019 to "end fossil fuels."

It's an election year so Granholm of course pretended to know nothing about that even though the prog nut cases in this administration make similar points all the time.

Watch:

The kinds of policies these people want for all of us are so great they have to pretend to know nothing about them when challenged!

Here you go, Secretary Granholm:

 
 

As usual,, they try to hide who they really are when there's an upcoming election, but do NOT forget it in November. 

Lying is all they do, 24/7.

*** 

