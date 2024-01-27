Energy Secretary Granholm Says She Never Heard Biden Say He Would End Fossil Fuel (So Let's Help)

Observing this administration for the last three-plus years has been like watching an incredibly long Marx Brothers movie (the Karl kind of Marx, not Groucho).

The U.S. Energy Secretary, who, not unlike Nancy Pelosi, has had some fortuitously timed stock trades, was interviewed this week and reminded of President Biden's promise as a candidate back in 2019 to "end fossil fuels."

It's an election year so Granholm of course pretended to know nothing about that even though the prog nut cases in this administration make similar points all the time.

Watch:

Energy Secretary Granholm claims that she “never heard” Biden promise to put the fossil fuel industry out of business. pic.twitter.com/HctZsKMn5K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 26, 2024

The kinds of policies these people want for all of us are so great they have to pretend to know nothing about them when challenged!

Good thing it is on video. Roll the tape for her!! — Barbie Adventures (@shellyannwolf) January 26, 2024

Here you go, Secretary Granholm:

As usual,, they try to hide who they really are when there's an upcoming election, but do NOT forget it in November.

Does she identify as deaf? — Guppy LindaSigs (@SigsLinda) January 27, 2024

My lord, these people never stop lying #BidenAdministration — John 🇺🇲+🇮🇱 (@HntrCrkPiP) January 26, 2024

Lying is all they do, 24/7.

