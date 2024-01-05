YIKES! Does Energy Secretary Granholm's Assessment of the Middle East Pump You Full of Confidence?

The Biden White House's "just don't" warning to terrorists in the Middle East isn't being taken seriously (what a shocker):

Maersk announced Friday that it will suspend all shipping through the Red Sea for the “foreseeable future” because of the threat of attacks on vessels using the vital maritime trading route. The move comes after the Danish company paused transits through the area “until further notice” following an attack by Houthi militants on the Maersk Hangzhou container ship. The US military sank three Houthi boats involved in the attack. The Iran-backed militants, who are fighting a civil war in Yemen, have ratcheted up their attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks in what they say is retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas.

Advertisement

What does Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have to say about that? Our expectations were already low but they just keep going lower.

Let's see if this inspires any confidence for anybody except Iran and the Houthis:

Biden Energy Sec. Jennifer Granholm isn't concerned about losing a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea to the Iran-backed Houthis: "Hopefully, if it doesn't escalate further, we'll be okay." pic.twitter.com/gJ7gJ4FsGM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2024

How the Biden administration started: "America's best days lie ahead."

How the Biden administration's going: "Hopefully we'll be okay."

Isn't it great now that the adults are back in charge?

“Hopefully” just the verbiage needed to reassure the citizens — Bidenflation 🇺🇸🇨🇱🏴‍☠️ (@DKayWeb) January 5, 2024

Hope-based national security. — Derek Wang (@derekhxw) January 5, 2024

What could go wrong?

***

Related:

Energy Secretary Granholm's defense of Biden & gas prices collides with a tweet that aged horribly

Who could have predicted this?! LOL! Jennifer Granholm’s EV Caravan runs into 'charging' problems

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!