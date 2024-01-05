YIKES! Does Energy Secretary Granholm's Assessment of the Middle East Pump You Full of Confidence?

The Internet Is Pissed at Kurt Schlichter for This Take on Nikki Haley
Doug P.  |  1:37 PM on January 05, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Biden White House's "just don't" warning to terrorists in the Middle East isn't being taken seriously (what a shocker):

Maersk announced Friday that it will suspend all shipping through the Red Sea for the “foreseeable future” because of the threat of attacks on vessels using the vital maritime trading route. 

The move comes after the Danish company paused transits through the area “until further notice” following an attack by Houthi militants on the Maersk Hangzhou container ship. The US military sank three Houthi boats involved in the attack. 

The Iran-backed militants, who are fighting a civil war in Yemen, have ratcheted up their attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks in what they say is retaliation for Israel’s war against Hamas.

What does Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm have to say about that? Our expectations were already low but they just keep going lower.

Let's see if this inspires any confidence for anybody except Iran and the Houthis: 

How the Biden administration started: "America's best days lie ahead." 

How the Biden administration's going: "Hopefully we'll be okay."

Isn't it great now that the adults are back in charge?

What could go wrong?

