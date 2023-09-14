Energy Secretary Granholm's defense of Biden & gas prices collides with a tweet that aged horribly

It's another day that ends in a "Y," meaning Energy Secretary Granholm was telling more lies about this administration's actions, and inactions, on oil and gas.

During a hearing today, Granholm was asked what her department is doing to help Americans at the gas pump. Her response was something you're familiar with when gas prices are on the rise: Presidents don't have a direct impact:

Advertisement

"What is the agency doing to encourage any decrease in [gas] prices?"



ENERGY SEC. JENNIFER GRANHOLM: "We don't have direct impact on that market"



"Like killing drilling in ANWR?



GRANHOLM: "No that has nothing to do with the price today" pic.twitter.com/B4doMGHAAh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

That's funny, because not even a year ago Granholm was praising Biden's efforts that she said were driving down gas prices:

Full stop: @POTUS' efforts to drive down gas prices are working, even in the face of global price spikes and record-breaking profits from industry. The Biden-Harris administration is committed to getting relief to American consumers & our work is not done.https://t.co/4gZzyumZAw — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) October 26, 2022

Everybody knows this administration has gone out of its way to hasten what they call the "transition to clean energy" that's doing nothing except bankrupting America, not to mention Americans.

Energy Sec Jennifer Granholm is either incompetent or a treasonous liar working to destroy our country.



Any competent person understands that reduced drilling and/or production of oil drives the price of oil up, increasing the price of gasoline. https://t.co/XKOAmnhAfi — SL (@SLandinSoCal) September 14, 2023

Granholm even denied the Biden administration has made the U.S. less energy independent.

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm claims "there is no blocking of [oil and gas] production in the United States!" pic.twitter.com/jEo2A1oETc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2023

Puh-leeze!

This is from just about a week ago:

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is canceling all remaining oil and gas leases issued under the previous administration in the Arctic Refuge.



The Administration also took new action to protect more than 13 million acres in the Western Arctic. pic.twitter.com/YNStbtLKtZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 7, 2023

When he was campaigning for the White House Biden just came right out and said he would "end fossil fuels":

Now we're supposed to believe that same guy's doing everything he can to keep America energy independent? LOL. Granholm's such a joke, and not a funny one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!