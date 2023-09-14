NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO...
Steve Schmidt reminds us all he's STILL a giant dbag equating Biden impeachment...
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse...
Libs of TikTok highlights detransitioner lawsuit and X responds as only X can
Kevin McCarthy takes AP's reporter to school on claim impeachment inquiry is 'without...
Kevin McCarthy Humiliates AP Reporter
'ARGLE BARGLE RAR!' John Fetterman brings knife to a gunfight with Matt Gaetz...
'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening...
Hunter Biden indicted on felony gun charges
A new Biden corruption allegation for Dems & lib media to file under...
Chip Roy Torches Open Borders Activist
Ben Shapiro breaks out puppets and crayons to EDUCATE media on Biden's 'direct...
Her FACE! Chicago Teacher's Union boss FREAKS when CNN owns her for sending...
Nancy Pelosi tells Anderson Cooper she's 'reptilian, cold-blooded' ('self-awareness for th...

Energy Secretary Granholm's defense of Biden & gas prices collides with a tweet that aged horribly

Doug P.  |  3:01 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's another day that ends in a "Y," meaning Energy Secretary Granholm was telling more lies about this administration's actions, and inactions, on oil and gas.

During a hearing today, Granholm was asked what her department is doing to help Americans at the gas pump. Her response was something you're familiar with when gas prices are on the rise: Presidents don't have a direct impact:

Advertisement

That's funny, because not even a year ago Granholm was praising Biden's efforts that she said were driving down gas prices:

Everybody knows this administration has gone out of its way to hasten what they call the "transition to clean energy" that's doing nothing except bankrupting America, not to mention Americans.

Granholm even denied the Biden administration has made the U.S. less energy independent.

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Puh-leeze!

This is from just about a week ago:

When he was campaigning for the White House Biden just came right out and said he would "end fossil fuels":
 

Now we're supposed to believe that same guy's doing everything he can to keep America energy independent? LOL. Granholm's such a joke, and not a funny one. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch)
Sam J.
NM Republican Stefani Lord drops ALL the mics on Gov. Grisham claiming NO ONE helps fight gun violence
Sam J.
'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening Elon Musk and LOL
Sam J.
Libs of TikTok highlights detransitioner lawsuit and X responds as only X can
Tertullianus
'ARGLE BARGLE RAR!' John Fetterman brings knife to a gunfight with Matt Gaetz in SCORCHING back and forth
Sam J.
Kevin McCarthy takes AP's reporter to school on claim impeachment inquiry is 'without evidence'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS a sign Democrats are DONE with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? Jesse Waters sure thinks so (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement