Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb Mystery Update)

If you were in Washington, DC on January 6th, 2021 and so much as broke wind within a hundred yards of the U.S. Capitol that day, the FBI would have no doubt already tracked you down.

However, when it comes to the mystery of who left what were reported to be pipe bombs outside DNC and RNC headquarters the night before, the FBI still has no idea who did that (even though videos exist):

The individual who investigators say left two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties in Washington, D.C., the night before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack is still on the loose, and the FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. The unsolved mystery continues to elude investigators three years later, even amid a public campaign providing detailed maps, security camera video and potentially identifying information. Investigators made public over two years ago footage showing the suspect walking through the Capitol Hill neighborhood around the time that the devices were believed to have been placed and published photos of the devices and photos and descriptions of some of the apparel the person was wearing.

Michael Shellenberger -- who is an actual reporter and not a mainstream media propaganda pusher pretending to be a journalist -- has been doing some digging into this story. His findings are disturbing but unfortunately not surprising at this point:

A bomb nearly killed Vice President @KamalaHarris on January 6, 2021, said the FBI. But now the former FBI official who oversaw the investigation said it couldn't have. In fact, the "bomb" appears to have been a hoax created by and covered up by the FBI and the Secret Service. pic.twitter.com/Vz8MxHmcKK — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2024

The government might have lied to us? No way! (Cue massive eye roll)

More:

FBI And Secret Service Are Covering Up Their Role In Alleged January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Plot, New Evidence Suggests



Video footage shows multiple agencies may have lied about the alleged explosive devices and mishandled their investigations



by @shellenberger and @galexybrane

Federal… pic.twitter.com/yQ7BVC25Br — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2024

The January 6 House of Cards is about to fall. Please subscribe now to support Public's groundbreaking investigative reporting, and to read the rest of the article! https://t.co/Yc0lxQG1W9 pic.twitter.com/Tjqv2euneS — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) January 20, 2024

Rep. Thomas Massie would also like to get to the bottom of all this:

For three years, your government has successfully memory holed a key part of the manufactured January 6th narrative. Why are they ignoring and/or lying about key details of the pipe bombs? Help us get the truth out. https://t.co/U9xpwU004E — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 20, 2024

There needs to be a January 6 Committee that's seeking the truth and not to just push a particular narrative.

The “pipe bombs” were all a fantasy created by the FBI to create more chaos and confusion. Amazing. The media will ignore this. https://t.co/nmYSLlXOAD — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 20, 2024

If this is true the FBI is nothing more than an organized crime organization. — @amuse (@amuse) January 20, 2024

Stay tuned. Whatever comes next you can be sure the MSM will ignore it.

