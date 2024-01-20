Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom...
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan
That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California...
Trans-Insanity Continues: Man Dressed in Womanface Win's Ladies' Golf Tournament in Florid...
The People Have Spoken and We Apologize to Elon But ... We Will...
POTUS Brag About '3 Years With This Dream Team' Turns Into a Nightmare...
John Travolta Suggested Prince Harry For an Award and the Spoiled Prince Promptly...
'The New York Times' Publishes a Not So Brave COVID Mea Culpa Piece...
Biden's Comment About the Border Must Mean It's an Election Year and His...
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own...
Let's Interrupt Biden's 3rd Year in Office Celebration With Reality Checks
Nothing to See Here, Just a Group of Men in Camo Moving Through...
The Unity President Again Reminds 2A Proponents They'd Need an F-16 to Take...
WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?

Michael Shellenberger: 'January 6 House of Cards Is About to Fall' (Pipe Bomb Mystery Update)

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 20, 2024
Meme

If you were in Washington, DC on January 6th, 2021 and so much as broke wind within a hundred yards of the U.S. Capitol that day, the FBI would have no doubt already tracked you down.

Advertisement

However, when it comes to the mystery of who left what were reported to be pipe bombs outside DNC and RNC headquarters the night before, the FBI still has no idea who did that (even though videos exist): 

The individual who investigators say left two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties in Washington, D.C., the night before the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack is still on the loose, and the FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible. 

The unsolved mystery continues to elude investigators three years later, even amid a public campaign providing detailed maps, security camera video and potentially identifying information. Investigators made public over two years ago footage showing the suspect walking through the Capitol Hill neighborhood around the time that the devices were believed to have been placed and published photos of the devices and photos and descriptions of some of the apparel the person was wearing. 

Michael Shellenberger -- who is an actual reporter and not a mainstream media propaganda pusher pretending to be a journalist -- has been doing some digging into this story. His findings are disturbing but unfortunately not surprising at this point: 

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
Advertisement

The government might have lied to us? No way! (Cue massive eye roll)

More:

Rep. Thomas Massie would also like to get to the bottom of all this:

Advertisement

There needs to be a January 6 Committee that's seeking the truth and not to just push a particular narrative.

Stay tuned. Whatever comes next you can be sure the MSM will ignore it.

*** 

Related:

Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth Over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)

WATCH: Tucker Carlson: So … the Government Kinda Planted Those Pipe Bombs, Right?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS
Doug P.
Far-Right 'Patriot Front' Marches Through Manhattan
Brett T.
That's a High School Boy, Baby! Male 'Athlete' Scoring YUGE Points In California Girl's Basketball League
justmindy
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Tiffany Justice Demolishes Joy Reid on Her Own Show (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
John Travolta Suggested Prince Harry For an Award and the Spoiled Prince Promptly Humiliated Him Publicly
justmindy
Trans-Insanity Continues: Man Dressed in Womanface Win's Ladies' Golf Tournament in Florida
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's Chat With Mystery Guy Who Walked in During Dick Morris' Zoom Interview Is HILARIOUS Doug P.
Advertisement