Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa...
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New...
Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't...
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man...
Ted Cruz Makes Dick Durbin Regret Calling Him a ‘Bigot’
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return...
Illegals Can Opt Out of Having Their Photo Taken by TSA at the...
Black Muslim Activist Charged With Fraudulent GoFundMe Campaign Over Attack Hoax
Axios Tries to Blame Trump for the Economic Woes of 2020... But People...
Jonathan Chait Recalls the Ecstasy of Joe Biden's Election
Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When...
Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by...
Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing
President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border Is Disgraceful

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on January 19, 2024
Townhall

A House committee held another hearing yesterday regarding the possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for helping President Biden make the homeland less secure (intentionally). The impeachment of Mayorkas should be a no-brainer but of course, Democrats are opposed

Advertisement

House Republicans are moving quickly on advancing impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, holding their second and final hearing on the matter in eight days. 

"This hearing is about the human costs of Secretary Mayorkas' egregious misconduct and failure to fulfill his oath of office," said GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the committee's chairman. 

Republicans have repeatedly accused Mayorkas of failing to enforce the nation's laws as a record number of migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. At Thursday's hearing, lawmakers heard testimony from people whose family members have died as a result of fentanyl overdoses or violent crime.

During the hearing, a mother who lost a daughter to an overdose from fentanyl that was trafficked across Biden's open border gave testimony, and Dem Rep. Dan Goldman was, as usual, shameless and disgusting: 

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He's SO awful. 

POS Detectors are being set off over that one:

All while Dems like Goldman keep arguing to keep the border open. It's just maddening.

Advertisement

Maybe Gov. Abbott should start busing illegals to the Hamptons to get his attention.

*** 

Related:

Miranda Devine Nukes Dem Rep. Goldman's 'Farcical Narrative' About the Hunter Biden Laptop

D'OH! Archer transcript shows Dem Rep. Dan Goldman again accidentally torpedoing the Bidens

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow Earns Herself a BRUTAL Drew Holden Takedown With Claim MSNBC Can't Broadcast Untrue Things
Sam J.
He Yell 'This Is MAGA COUNTRY'? Rep. Barbara Lee's Tale About White Man at Capitol Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa Victory
Sam J.
World War Z Incoming: Flight From Japan to United States Forced to Return to Tokyo
Grateful Calvin
'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement