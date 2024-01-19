Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Dismissal of Angel Mom Calling for a Secure Border Is Disgraceful

A House committee held another hearing yesterday regarding the possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for helping President Biden make the homeland less secure (intentionally). The impeachment of Mayorkas should be a no-brainer but of course, Democrats are opposed:

House Republicans are moving quickly on advancing impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, holding their second and final hearing on the matter in eight days. "This hearing is about the human costs of Secretary Mayorkas' egregious misconduct and failure to fulfill his oath of office," said GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the committee's chairman. Republicans have repeatedly accused Mayorkas of failing to enforce the nation's laws as a record number of migrants arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. At Thursday's hearing, lawmakers heard testimony from people whose family members have died as a result of fentanyl overdoses or violent crime.

During the hearing, a mother who lost a daughter to an overdose from fentanyl that was trafficked across Biden's open border gave testimony, and Dem Rep. Dan Goldman was, as usual, shameless and disgusting:

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman starts arguing an Angel Mom — whose daughter was killed from fentanyl trafficked across the open border — after she disagrees with him: "Excuse me, I'm asking the questions!"



What an absolute disgrace. pic.twitter.com/uiKjPpwTe2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2024

He's SO awful.

👀Dem Rep Dan Goldman tells mom who lost her daughter to fentanyl: "You don't have the background" to speak on Mayorkas' impeachment. pic.twitter.com/88Ador3Axn — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 18, 2024

POS Detectors are being set off over that one:

He’s an absolute POS. No one needs “the background” to have an opinion on an impeachment.

Also, he completely misses her point. If any new border patrol agents are approved, Biden will just have them help process immigrants into the country. https://t.co/dJv7WHlPIC — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) January 19, 2024

This golden child makes AOC look like a rocket scientist! 🤡 https://t.co/0egonXiekh — UNCLE LOUIE (@Dknarfstudios) January 19, 2024

Her kids dead and he described her as " upset" lol — Granny Hawkins (@GrannyOutlaw) January 19, 2024

All while Dems like Goldman keep arguing to keep the border open. It's just maddening.

I'm pretty sure Mr. Goldman hasn't been to the border.



Goldman is among the wealthiest members of Congress, with an estimated personal net worth of up to $253 million — Rod Coffman (@rodcoffman) January 19, 2024

Maybe Gov. Abbott should start busing illegals to the Hamptons to get his attention.

