Miranda Devine Nukes Dem Rep. Goldman's 'Farcical Narrative' About the Hunter Biden Laptop

Doug P.  |  4:40 PM on December 01, 2023
Twitchy

There are many Democrats who have made it clear they plan to cling to the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a Russian misinformation campaign" narrative even as it sinks to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Advertisement

One of those Democrats is Rep. Dan Goldman, who has a story and he's sticking to it: 

"Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine called out Goldman's latest clown show: 

Here's that whole post if you can't see it all above:

This is the farcical narrative that the White House, the Democratic Party, Hunter Biden and his pricey lawyers are trying to defend. In depositions, in interviews, in background briefings to journalists, they pretend that Rudy Giuliani somehow assembled a fake hard drive. You’re supposed to suspend reality and take the word of the Bidens.

Recommended

Robert W. Malone, MD Posts Story Saying January 6th Committee Evidence Is Said to Be MISSING
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

"Farcical" describes it perfectly. 

At least Goldman is entertaining... sort of:

Goldman might be a more dishonest partisan hack than Adam Schiff, and that's a high bar to clear.

He's obviously embracing that role in the most shameless way possible.

*** 

