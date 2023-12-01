Miranda Devine Nukes Dem Rep. Goldman's 'Farcical Narrative' About the Hunter Biden Laptop

There are many Democrats who have made it clear they plan to cling to the "stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a Russian misinformation campaign" narrative even as it sinks to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

One of those Democrats is Rep. Dan Goldman, who has a story and he's sticking to it:

WOW. @RepDanGoldman still doesn't believe that the Hunter Biden laptop is real.



How embarassing. pic.twitter.com/hg4KLLxpRh — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 30, 2023

"Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine called out Goldman's latest clown show:

This is the farcical narrative that the White House, the Democratic Party, Hunter Biden and his pricey lawyers are trying to defend. In depositions, in interviews, in background briefings to journalists, they pretend that Rudy Giuliani somehow assembled a fake hard drive. You’re… https://t.co/ugP1uKnKkX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 30, 2023

This is the farcical narrative that the White House, the Democratic Party, Hunter Biden and his pricey lawyers are trying to defend. In depositions, in interviews, in background briefings to journalists, they pretend that Rudy Giuliani somehow assembled a fake hard drive. You’re supposed to suspend reality and take the word of the Bidens.

"Farcical" describes it perfectly.

At least Goldman is entertaining... sort of:

Dan Goldman is hysterical. Providing superb comedy content. https://t.co/0XllpJ1AUc — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 30, 2023

Goldman might be a more dishonest partisan hack than Adam Schiff, and that's a high bar to clear.

What has Dan Goldman been promised by the regime in exchange for taking on the role of Chief Disinformation Officer of the DNC? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 30, 2023

He's obviously embracing that role in the most shameless way possible.

