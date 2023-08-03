D'OH! Archer transcript shows Dem Rep. Dan Goldman again accidentally torpedoing the Bidens

When it comes to helping prove allegations of Biden family corruption, the Republicans have in recent weeks had no better ally than Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman.

In the transcript of Archer's testimony that House Oversight has released, Miranda Devine was among those who spotted Rep. Goldman doing another self-own and getting the witness to describe how the Bidens would "intimidate" people:

Another Dan Goldman own goal. He’s 3 for 3 now. This time in his Devon Archer “interrogation” he inadvertently gets Archer to say that part of Hunter’s value to Burisma was that “people would be intimidated to mess with them…legally” with the son of the US VP on the board. And… pic.twitter.com/CxLBKPnneE — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 3, 2023

WATCH:

EXCERPT FROM DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT:



ARCHER: "Burisma would have gone out of business if it didn't have the brand attached to it...I think that preserved them..."



REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D): "But how would that work?"



ARCHER: "Because people would be intimidated to mess with them."… pic.twitter.com/uIqouwArBE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 3, 2023

Biden would use the legal system to intimidate anybody who messed with them? Nothing could be more believable (especially considering what's going on this afternoon).

Goldman is a gift that keeps giving! — Lyn Cipriano (@LynACipriano) August 3, 2023

Hopefully Goldman keeps on talking -- the Republicans would appreciate it.

***

