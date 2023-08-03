D'OH! Archer transcript shows Dem Rep. Dan Goldman again accidentally torpedoing the Bidens

Chicago mayor takes offense to use of word 'mob' to describe a criminal...
Doug P.  |  11:11 AM on August 03, 2023
Oh No Popcorn meme

When it comes to helping prove allegations of Biden family corruption, the Republicans have in recent weeks had no better ally than Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman.

In the transcript of Archer's testimony that House Oversight has released, Miranda Devine was among those who spotted Rep. Goldman doing another self-own and getting the witness to describe how the Bidens would "intimidate" people: 

WATCH:

Biden would use the legal system to intimidate anybody who messed with them? Nothing could be more believable (especially considering what's going on this afternoon). 

Sam J.

Hopefully Goldman keeps on talking -- the Republicans would appreciate it.

*** 

